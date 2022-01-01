Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis

 Bannock County Jail Photo

POCATELLO — An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple charges after attacking a man and woman and firing a pistol into the air along a busy Pocatello street early New Year's morning, police said.

The injuries Nathan Ellis, 20, inflicted on the man and woman were serious enough that they had to be transported to the hospital, authorities said.

Ellis was arrested by Pocatello police for the incident, which occurred around 1:50 a.m. Saturday along the 400 block of East Center Street near the Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant, police said.

Ellis is accused of pistol-whipping the man and woman and then pointing his gun at the head of an individual who was trying to protect the victims, police said.

Ellis then pointed his pistol in the air and fired one shot, police said.

Police received numerous phone calls from passersby about the incident and quickly arrived on the scene.

Ellis fled the scene on foot but was found a short time later by police nearby in his girlfriend's vehicle, authorities said.

Ellis told police he was acting in self defense when he got into the altercation. 

Police said they located Ellis' pistol in his girlfriend's vehicle and arrested him without incident. 

The man and woman who were pistol-whipped by Ellis were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Ellis has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of concealment of evidence, police said.

If convicted of the charges, Ellis faces a maximum penalty of over 35 years in prison and over $105,000 in fines.

Ellis is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail pending the adjudication of his case.