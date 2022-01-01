top story Police: Man pistol-whips two people before firing gun into air during Pocatello incident By Journal Staff Jan 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nathan Ellis Bannock County Jail Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POCATELLO — An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple charges after attacking a man and woman and firing a pistol into the air along a busy Pocatello street early New Year's morning, police said.The injuries Nathan Ellis, 20, inflicted on the man and woman were serious enough that they had to be transported to the hospital, authorities said.Ellis was arrested by Pocatello police for the incident, which occurred around 1:50 a.m. Saturday along the 400 block of East Center Street near the Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant, police said. Story continues below video Ellis is accused of pistol-whipping the man and woman and then pointing his gun at the head of an individual who was trying to protect the victims, police said.Ellis then pointed his pistol in the air and fired one shot, police said.Police received numerous phone calls from passersby about the incident and quickly arrived on the scene.Ellis fled the scene on foot but was found a short time later by police nearby in his girlfriend's vehicle, authorities said.Ellis told police he was acting in self defense when he got into the altercation. Police said they located Ellis' pistol in his girlfriend's vehicle and arrested him without incident. The man and woman who were pistol-whipped by Ellis were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.Ellis has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of concealment of evidence, police said.If convicted of the charges, Ellis faces a maximum penalty of over 35 years in prison and over $105,000 in fines.Ellis is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail pending the adjudication of his case. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nathan Ellis Charge Criminal Law Crime Law Social Services Pistol Police Incident Injury Gun Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesEast Idaho freeway still shut down as extreme wind chill arrives across regionMatthew McConaughey features tiny Rupert business in new video'OUR HERO': Family reflects on life of 15-year-old boy killed in tragic holiday car crashPolice: Missing East Idaho woman found dead from apparent suicidePolice: Local man disguises himself as Walmart employee during theft incidentJournal's Top 10 Local Stories of 2021Local man agrees to plead guilty to stabbing Pocatello man in the facePolice investigating disappearance of man with local ties who went missing in Las VegasPolice: Woman shot after leading police on chase, ramming cop carsAs neighbors legalize recreational marijuana, Idaho finds itself isolated Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Legal Services Arthur R Apartments Unfurnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments for Home Repair Services Handy Jan