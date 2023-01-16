I liked Robert Gehrke's letter from 11/2/22 about the IRS. He talked about the many years of under-funding for staff and technology as Congress tried to starve the IRS. Robert talked about how rich corporations and individuals ripped off the Treasury (our treasury) by underpaying their taxes because they can get away with it for lack of auditors to check on on their filings.

Most of us like to see cheaters brought to justice whether it's shoplifters or tax cheats. Those that don't pay their fair share of taxes take away from all of us - the working class pays it's share.

