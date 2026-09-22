POCATELLO — Idaho State University is pleased to announce the appointment of Summer Baldwin as the university’s new Native American student services coordinator. Baldwin began her position on July 21.

In this role, Baldwin will work directly with Native American and Indigenous students, helping them connect with campus resources, build community and navigate their educational experience at ISU. She will also coordinate student programs, cultural activities and engagement opportunities through Native American Student Services.

Summer Baldwin.jpg

Summer Baldwin.

An enrolled citizen of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Baldwin brings more than six years of experience serving Indigenous and historically marginalized students, including four years in higher education student services. Most recently, she worked with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Natural Resources Division. She previously served as Title VI Indigenous education coordinator for Traverse City Area Public Schools in Traverse City, Michigan and worked in student affairs at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Baldwin earned a Bachelor of Science in administration with a major in organizational leadership and a minor in communication from Central Michigan University. She is completing a Master of Science in administration with a concentration in leadership and anticipates graduating in December 2026.

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