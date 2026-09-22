Idaho State University's Phi Kappa Phi Chapter, in partnership with the ISU Humanities Council, invites you to attend the Annual Fall Scholarly Lecture, featuring keynote speaker Randy'L Teton, this Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Rendezvous building's ABC Suites. Her topic will be “The Authentic Story of Sacajawea: A Shoshone Perspective.” Attendees will hear an intimate portrait of the courageous Sacajawea, the Shoshone guide and interpreter for the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and gain a unique, authentic perspective of her own people, the Shoshone of Idaho. All are welcome to attend.
"Reminders of Him" is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union, showing this Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., with shows on Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. Based on the best selling novel by Colleen Hoover, a young woman spends several years in prison for vehicular manslaughter only to try and reunite with her daughter when she is released. A transformative film about motherhood, forgiveness and the power of love to overcome even the worst mistake. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and faculty and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
ISU Theatre presents "Peace, Love, and Cupcakes" this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, with shows also Oct. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m. Come enjoy this heartfelt comedy about friendship, resilience and finding hope in unexpected places, where four young women's lives are transformed through baking, laughter,and the power of community. Tickets run $17 to $20 and can be purchased at idahostatetickets.com. ISU students can pick up one free ticket at the Stephens Box Office with their valid Bengal ID.
ISU's New Music Ensemble will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. This concert features cutting-edge and exciting chamber music performed by ISU faculty and members of the Idaho State Civic Symphony, with artistic direction by the Symphony's Nell Flanders. General Admission is $12; ISU faculty and staff tickets are $9, with pre-college age and ISU students getting two free tickets with a valid school ID.
Mabon: A Medieval Festival is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the ISU Quad. Admission is free. During the Mabon Festival, visitors will experience warriors fighting in combat armor, artisans demonstrating varied medieval activities, artifacts and reproductions from many cultures, and much more. The event is hosted by the Idaho Museum of Natural History and the Society for Creative Anachronism.
Ryan Shupe and the Rubber Band play this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. A fifth-generation fiddler, Shupe started performing with his siblings at age 10, later formed the Rubber Band and won at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, launching them into the national music scene where they produced their signature album, “Dream Big.” Tickets run $32 to $35 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com.
"Disclosure Day" plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Bengal Theater. Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor star in this Steven Spielberg story where a TV weather forecaster and a cybersecurity expert race to expose a decades-long government cover-up proving extraterrestrial life exists, while a powerful contractor hunts them to keep the secret buried. The Washington Post writes: "It’s a spectacular tale about what we see, what we hear, and how both can change what we believe and how we treat each other. By the final frame of this beautiful, immersive film, you realize it’s a plea." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff/faculty and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/disclosure.
Looking ahead to next week, "The Death of Robin Hood" will be shown on Oct. 4 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Hugh Jackman stars as an aging outlaw, haunted by his violent past and the reality that the heroic folklore surrounding him is a lie, who must try to right his ship and make amends by helping those he can while the time is short. The San Francisco Chronicle writes, "It is, at its core, a redemption story, simple in persuasive ways yet richly complicated by difficult personalities and atrocious revelations," while New York Magazine adds, "We come to understand the beauty of myth. We need the legends and their lies, because the world is otherwise too unbearable." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff/faculty and free for ISU students with a Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/death.
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