POCATELLO — The public and Idaho State University community are invited to a fall scholarly lecture. The speaker will be Randy'L He-dow Teton of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The event will be held from 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the ISU Rendezvous ABC Suites, 1245 Red Hill Road (Dyer Hall) in Pocatello.
Her topic will be “The Authentic Story of Sacajawea: A Shoshone Perspective.” Attendees will hear an intimate portrait of the courageous Sacajawea, the Shoshone guide and interpreter for the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and gain a unique, authentic perspective of her own people, the Shoshone of Idaho.
Parking is free, and refreshments will be served.
The lecture is sponsored by the Phi Kappa Phi national honor society ISU chapter and the Idaho Humanities Council.
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