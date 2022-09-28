Police car on the street
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A former manager at an Arby’s restaurant in Washington has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after admitting he possessed child pornography and urinating into a milkshake mix that might have been served to dozens of people.

Vancouver police said they uncovered footage of Stephen S. Sharp, 29, peeing into a bag of milkshake mix as they searched his phone as part of the child pornography investigation, The Columbian newspaper reported.

