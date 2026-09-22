POCATELLO — Hundreds of residents packed Lookout Point Sunday evening as Kind Community launched its 11th annual week of kindness, opening with a mayoral proclamation, dance performances and awards honoring local residents for acts of compassion.
The event included booths from more than 20 area nonprofits, as a prelude celebration before a full week of community programming meant to put kindness at the forefront of people's minds.
"This is our 11th year of Kind Community," said J.D. Hansen, vice president of the organization. "Tonight is the kickoff. We just had the mayors do the proclamation, and we're set to have a whole week of kindness in our community."
Pocatello Mayor Mark Dahlquist and Chubbuck Mayor Rodney Burch read the Kind Community proclamation following a flag ceremony and recital of the national anthem. A ribbon cutting officially opened the week, followed by performances from the ISU Native Student Dancers and Singers, The Dance Factory, Century High School's cheer and dance squads, Pocatello Montessori School and LaChere's Fab 5 Clogging Studio, along with a headlining set from Dawson Moon.
Hansen said nearly all of the groups with booths at the kickoff were nonprofits, and that nothing at the event was for sale.
"Everything that we're doing today is all free for everybody in the community to come and enjoy," Hansen said. "Keep it positive, lighthearted."
Hansen, who joined Kind Community last year, said he has seen the group's efforts make a difference, pointing to residents who return lost money and wallets, show up for cleanups and organize clothing and book drives.
"I think that starting them at a young age and really focusing on the youth, because that's where it all starts," Hansen said.
Hansen said part of that focus lies with adults being role models for children.
"When they see us trying to make a difference and just trying to be better people, I think that it shows them that they can approach things with a much kinder heart," Hansen said.
The event also featured a series of KIND awards, given to members of the community who exemplify kindness, compassion, giving and other altruistic qualities.
The KIND Kids award went to Melia Biesel, nominated for her compassion toward family, friends, animals and strangers, and to Liam Nunn, recognized for seeking out other children who don't have anyone to play with and making sure they feel included.
KIND Crewsader awards, given to residents who go above and beyond for others, were presented to Isaac Corona, honored for bringing a smile wherever he goes and helping anyone in need without hesitation. Samantha Stoddard was recognized for her work with the Aslett Clean World Foundation dedicating her time and resources to help others. Photina Haumschilt was honored for her efforts to help create Idaho's first Honor Flight for veterans, her mentorship through Girl Scouts, her support for military families and cadets, and meals she has prepared for local firefighters.
The final honors, the Acts of KINDness awards, went to Steven Quinton, recognized for building more than 400 sheds for veterans, assisting with home projects and his ongoing work remodeling apartments for low-income residents. Leilani Cardenas was honored for organizing food and clothing drives and supporting other community causes.
Kind Community week continues with a full gamut of programs and activities. Organizers said a speaker will address students at area schools Thursday and Friday, and the group will host a Kind Harley ride extending out through McCammon, along with a 5K fun run in partnership with Healthy City USA. The week wraps up Saturday with a free day at the zoo.
Hansen said the organization also promotes kindness year-round through a coloring book fundraiser distributed to roughly 3,500 grade school students across the community.
"We're an inclusive group," Hansen said. "Everybody is welcome."
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