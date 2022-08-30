Lance Peck in front of Downard

Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck stands in front of his business.

 Idaho State Journal File Photo

POCATELLO — The owner and director of Downard Funeral Home has been arrested and faces 63 misdemeanor charges for violating the Idaho Mortician’s Code of Conduct, according to a news release from the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and Pocatello Police Department.

Lance Peck, 47, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as he was arriving at his Pocatello home, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

Downard Investigation (Peck)

Pocatello police pictured at Downard Funeral Home on North Garfield Avenue on Sept. 2, 2021, after authorities launched an investigation into suspicious circumstances at the business. On Tuesday, Downard owner Lance Peck was charged with 63 misdemeanors in connection to the investigation.