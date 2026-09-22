East Idaho residents can trade summer attire for lederhosen this weekend.
Gate City Oktoberfest in Pocatello and East Idaho Oktoberfest in Idaho Falls both kick off Saturday, inviting area residents to raise their steins and indulge in a day packed with polka bands and delicious German food and drink.
Idaho Falls' East Idaho Oktoberfest, now in its 17th year, will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. in the field behind Christ the King Church, on the corner of 17th and Woodruff.
Pocatello's Gate City Oktoberfest returns to Lookout Point for its third year, running 4 to 8 p.m., with check-in beginning at 3 p.m.
East Idaho Oktoberfest
Idaho Falls' Oktoberfest started as a small community fundraiser bringing local charities together and has grown from a few hundred attendees to more than 2,000, said organizer Rich Bingham, who runs the event with fellow organizer BJ Berlin.
Proceeds benefit the Veterans Mobility Corps and the Boy Scouts of America, which helps with event setup, teardown and cleanup. Other groups, including Birthright, 4-H and Holy Rosary School, also take part or receive support. The event runs under the Knights of Columbus.
The event sticks closely to Oktoberfest tradition, serving only German beer, and attendees are tasked with bringing their own steins rather than use plastic cups. Beer tokens cost $6 for a half-liter pour. Organizers expect to go through 38 kegs this year, up from just five kegs in the event's inaugural year.
Entertainment includes polka music from Dave Seelander's band, a DJ on a second stage, 4-H carnival games, bounce houses and the German pastime Hammerschlagen, where participants pay to compete against each other to drive nails into a wooden stump.
Half of the Hammerschlagen pot will go to the winner, with the other half going to charity. An 8 p.m. costume contest will award prizes for best lederhosen and dirndl, and Holy Rosary School will raffle off a ski package. Food vendors will serve an all-German menu of bratwurst, pretzels and other dishes.
Gate admission is $5 for anyone 17 and older, and all net profits from admission, beer, food and vendor sales go to charity. This year's power and generator were donated by Mountain West Rentals.
Bingham said the event aims for a family atmosphere rather than a typical drunken beer-festival vibe, with an emphasis on community, sustainability and togetherness.
Gate City Oktoberfest
In Pocatello, Gate City Oktoberfest kicks off its festivities with four local breweries — The Martlet, Jim Dandy, Off the Rails and Eruption Brewing of Lava Hot Springs — which will be on site pouring their seasonal offerings.
The Martlet plans to serve its Oktoberfest beer alongside its Bird Dog Brown and a hazy IPA, while Jim Dandy brings its own Oktoberfest release, the hazelnut Brown Derby and its Boxcar hazy IPA. Off the Rails will pour a Kölsch, a Scottish ale, its Love Nest Shandy and a pumpkin spice stout.
Local distributors Watkins Distributing, TEC Distributing and Hayden Beverage will round out the taps with fall and Oktoberfest-themed beers, including Watkins' Odell Oktoberfest and Brahmin's Strawberry Mojito. Wine will also be served during the evening.
Three food trucks will be available to satiate guests with German fare and pretzels. The band Best By Yesterday will perform from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Organizers are also hosting a best-dressed contest with group, couple and individual categories, with winners receiving free tickets to next spring's Gate City Brew Fest. As an additional new feature this year, Cole Chevrolet will display vehicles from its lot.
Advance tickets are $30, or $40 at the door, and include a souvenir tasting mug while supplies last, courtesy of Avcenter Incorporated and Denny's Record Service. Tickets are available at historicdowntownpocatello.com or gatecityoktoberfest.com.
President and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello Stephanie Palagi, who helps run the event, said Oktoberfest is meant to give the downtown area one last summer send-off before the holiday season arrives.
Organizers expect 800 to 1,000 people, and because the event wraps up in the early evening, she encourages attendees to keep the celebration going at nearby restaurants, breweries and bars. Visitors from out of town can find lodging deals through Visit Pocatello.
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