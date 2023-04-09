Local authorities used a helicopter, pickup trucks and ATVs to push about 600 elk across Interstate 15 Sunday morning between Chubbuck and Blackfoot.
The freeway was shut down for over an hour in two locations in the area of the Fort Hall Reservation to allow the two large herds of elk to safely cross from the west side of the interstate to the east side.
The first herd included over 150 elk and the second herd was just shy of about 400 elk, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Game Department.
“This was a huge cooperative effort by all to preserve public and herd safety,” the Tribes Fish and Game Department said. “Thank you for taking the time to participate and make this operation a success. Also thank you to the public for your cooperation in giving us the room needed to complete this task.”
It's hoped that by pushing the elk east of Interstate 15 that they'll migrate away from the freeway, where they've frequently been struck by vehicles this winter.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish & Game Department, Tribal Office of Emergency Management, Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho State Police, sheriff's deputies from Bingham and Bannock counties, the Idaho Transportation Department and Yarak Aviation all participated in the effort to push the elk across the freeway.
Authorities said they chose the morning of Easter Sunday for the elk-pushing operation because there wouldn't be much traffic on the freeway at that time.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes added that the push mirrored the elk herds' traditional migratory route into the mountains east of Interstate 15.
