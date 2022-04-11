Saleh Sarwari describes the 25 years during which the U.S. had a presence in Afghanistan as a golden age for his country.
He earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural science. He joined the Afghani Air Force in 2015 and was credentialed to fly a Blackhawk helicopter, with training from the U.S. military.
Now Sarwari is part of a group of refugees who have fled Aghanistan and are starting over in the Pocatello area. The first group of 26 refugees have all been resettled into homes in Southeast Idaho, and the next group of 15 refugees from Afghanistan are poised to enter the community throughout the next six months.
The fall of Kabul to the Taliban on Aug. 15, 2021, amid a U.S. military withdrawal, prompted mass evacuations of civilians.
"No one expected the Taliban would consume and take all parts of Afghanistan, especially the capital of Kabul," Sarwari said. "It was a bad day for Afghanistan. That day I was in Kabul when we found the Taliban was coming. We flew to Uzbekistan."
Though Sarwari is single, he worries about his parents and siblings, who now live under authoritarian Taliban rule.
"Our government during the 25 years of the U.S. was a golden life for us. One could go to a university. The situation was changing in Afghanistan from 2001 when the U.S. came," Sarwari said. "Suddenly right now, Afghanistan is under the control of the Taliban. They are radicals and extreme."
Sarwari noted Afghani girls are no longer allowed to attend school past the sixth grade.
Despite all of his skills, Sarwari is back to working an entry-level job on a manufacturing line at Amy's Kitchen. In the future, he hopes to further his education here and work in agriculture.
He shares a home with three other refugees. He and two of his roommates have been training together to obtain a driver's license, under the tutelage of Scott Pearhill, deacon with Holy Spirit Catholic Community.
Sarwari explained Pearhill takes the group out for driving lessons in his Subaru Forester about twice per week. Pearhill typically stays for a cup of tea when he arrives to pick them up.
They usually practice in the Holt Arena parking lot, taking turns behind the wheel. They also put in some practice time on the surrounding residential streets.
"It's been a total blast. The guys are super friendly and they're super eager to learn," Pearhill said. "We laugh a lot. They are so willing and they have really good humor."
The group has been acclimating to U.S. culture. Shortly after the local Monster Truck Grand Nationals, for example, Pearhill said they were astounded to see a flatbed truck hauling way, pancaked cars. After Pearhill explained the details of a monster truck rally, they found it hysterical that an audience would pay to watch big trucks smash smaller vehicles.
Pearhill anticipates they'll be ready to pass a driver's test within a month.
"If they stay in Pocatello for the long term, they're going to be an asset to our community because they're go-getters. They want to make a life," Pearhill said.
Pearhill believes the choice to locate another group of Afghani refugees in Pocatello is due to the community's welcoming attitude toward them.
"We don't want to forget about our new Afghan neighbors as we transition into helping our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, as well," Pearhill said.
The first of the refugees were resettled in the Pocatello area last December, thanks to a new East Idaho partnership between Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Idaho Office of Refugees.
Catholic Charities officials emphasized they are not starting a new resettlement agency in Idaho, but rather they’re a contracted community partner providing services at a time of heightened need.
Idaho’s resettlement program, which started in 1975, has been administered by the Idaho Office for Refugees for the past 20 years. The state’s three resettlement agencies are the International Rescue Committee in Boise, the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Programs in Twin Falls and the Agency for New Americans in Boise.
Local religious and business leaders have gone to great lengths to make the refugees feel welcome. Religious denominations represented by the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship have been preparing welcome boxes for the new arrivals, offering hats and mittens and other basic necessities for starting a life in Southeast Idaho.
Wendy Lahmon, director of social services with Catholic Charities, said all of the refugees that needed work have found local employment and will be working as of April 18.
"It's been great to work with the community and all of our volunteers have just been amazing," Lahmon said.
Lahmon said many of the refugees have bachelor's and maser's degrees. Several of them plan to pursue a commercial driver's license. For the time being, Lahmon said most of the refugees have taken entry-level jobs at Amy's Kitchen or at local retail stores or motels.