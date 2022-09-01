Ed Jordan

These are some tough days in America; all we have to do to see it is to look around. There are few things as frustrating as being shut out of improving our own lives.

One reason I love being a Christian is that Jesus, our leader, desires our participating in making life better. He is all wise, and all powerful, and yet He invites us to come to Him, let Him help carry our load, and then partner with Him in making our own lives, and our civic life, better and better. Jesus’ way is one of timeless principles that bring rich dividends to anyone who walks with Jesus through life.