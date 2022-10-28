Be aware of ways to avoid the scary least wanted food pathogens during your Halloween events. Your best defense against a food fright is prevention. Remember hand washing before and after eating is our first best defense to kill harmful bacteria.
To scare away foodborne pathogens which cause illness, keep all perishable foods chilled until serving time. For example, sandwiches, cheese platters, cut fruit or tossed salads, cold pasta dishes with meat, poultry or seafood and cream pies or cakes with whipped cream. Cold temperatures 40°F or below will keep most bacteria from multiplying. To keep party trays cold, fill lids with ice and place trays on top. Nest salad bowls in larger bowls of ice.
Arrange food on several small platters. Refrigerate platters of food until it is time to serve and rotate food platters within two hours back to the refrigerator. Bacteria will haunt the foods left out at room temperature after one hour.
It is tempting but avoid tasting raw cookie dough and batters that contain uncooked eggs. Make sure any cider you purchase is pasteurized to avoid E.coli O157:H7 and Salmonella.
Tempted to bob for apples? Try a more food safe option. Cut out red construction paper in the shape of apples and write an activity or task on each apple. Place a paperclip on each apple and put them in a large basket. Tie a magnet to a string or create a fishing pole with a dowel rod, magnet and yarn. Let children take a turn “bobbing” with their magnet and doing the activity written on their apple. Give children a fresh apple for participating in your food-safe version of bobbing for apples. Source:fightbac.org
Enjoy a food safe Halloween by following these steps. To learn more ideas, contact your local Extension office and ask for the food safety specialist.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.
