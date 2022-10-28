Be aware of ways to avoid the scary least wanted food pathogens during your Halloween events. Your best defense against a food fright is prevention. Remember hand washing before and after eating is our first best defense to kill harmful bacteria.

To scare away foodborne pathogens which cause illness, keep all perishable foods chilled until serving time. For example, sandwiches, cheese platters, cut fruit or tossed salads, cold pasta dishes with meat, poultry or seafood and cream pies or cakes with whipped cream. Cold temperatures 40°F or below will keep most bacteria from multiplying. To keep party trays cold, fill lids with ice and place trays on top. Nest salad bowls in larger bowls of ice.

