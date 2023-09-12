MahatwithSample

Mahesh Mahat, ISU alumnus, stands with a concrete column following testing of the strength of the column at ISU.

 Photo courtesy of ISU

POCATELLO — For Idaho State University associate professor Mustafa Mashal and Alumnus Mahesh Mahat, the calculations for designing a structure are intensely personal.

Beyond just fractions and figures, the equations can show if a design succeeds or fails or if the structure stays standing or crumbles to the ground. And folks like Mashal and Mahat — who grew up in the earthquake-prone cities of Kabul, Afghanistan, and Kathmandu, Nepal, respectively — know those equations could be the difference between life and death.

