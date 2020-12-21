POCATELLO — This year, learners attending Tyhee Elementary School wrote letters to Santa to help Make-A-Wish Idaho grant wishes as part of Macy’s beloved Believe letter-writing campaign. From Oct. 26 to Dec. 24, Macy’s is donating $1 to Make-A-Wish for each letter received, up to one million dollars, to help children fighting critical illnesses. This year, the campaign introduced the National Believe Week in December, doubling donations to $2 per letter, up to an additional 1 million dollars.
Make-a-Wish Idaho’s Believe campaign is based on the New York Sun’s famous “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” editorial. Now in its 13th annual year, Macy’s invites believers of all ages to write letters to Santa and drop them off at Macy’s in special red letterboxes, use the virtual letter-writing option, or mail them to Make-a-Wish Idaho.
Tyhee learners mailed 460 letters, giving the gift of hope and joy to Make-A-Wish Idaho children and their families this holiday season.
“Due to the pandemic, more children than ever before are waiting for their wishes to be granted," said Tyhee Principal Jodi Prestwich. “Participating in the campaign was a great opportunity to involve learners in a fundraising project that delivers hope to kids with illnesses when they need it the most.”
Make-A-Wish Idaho creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, “A wish gives a child hope, strength and joy in difficult times. Wishes are more than just a nice thing. And they are far more than gifts or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved — wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. For wish kids, just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments. Parents might finally feel like they can be optimistic. And still, others might realize all they have to offer the world through volunteer work or philanthropy.”