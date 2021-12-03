POCATELLO — The Salvation Army Pocatello Outpost has a goal of raising $95,000 this Christmas season to help local families in need. They are currently $48,000 behind their goal and need volunteers to come ring bells this Christmas season.
“We see so many people, especially at this time of the year, struggling to make ends meet to provide for their families. With pandemic poverty and the cost of living continuing to rise, many families are counting on the support we provide, and we can only do that with the generous support of our community and neighbors," said Lt. Ernie Evans, Pocatello outpost officer for The Salvation Army. “We run a 100% volunteer campaign, and every two-hour shift a volunteer works truly makes a difference.”
This tradition started 129 years ago and continues today as an easy way for people to help others in need. Your donation at any of our Red Kettles in Pocatello is essential to funding our programs to serve those in need at Christmas and year-round.
Story continues below video
Over the past year, The Salvation Army Pocatello Outpost has provided:
— 2,200-holiday meals.
— 7,000 plus nights of power.
— $127,283 in emergency assistance.
— 2,520 nights of shelter to families in our community.
