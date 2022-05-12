POCATELLO — A local organization will host a peaceful rally on Saturday to protest the likely Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The event, called “Abortion Is Healthcare: Bans OFF Our Bodies,” will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. outside Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. Seventh Ave.
The organization planning the event, Pocatello People of Color United, held a pro-choice rally last week as well, which dozens of people attended.
On the event’s Facebook page, organizers wrote, “Abortion is healthcare and this would be a devastating step back.”
Kadee Callister, treasurer of PPOCU, told the Idaho State Journal that the group is holding the protests because people’s lives are at stake.
“The reason we are holding these events is because without access to safe abortions, people will die,” Callister said. “A recent study by Duke University Press estimates that by banning abortion there will be a 21 percent increase in pregnancy-related deaths. Already, 30,000 women die from unsafe abortions each year. One in four women will receive an abortion by age 45 and there are so many factors as to why someone would make that decision, each one valid, that it's impossible to account for every single scenario. It's a difficult position to be in and not an easy choice for anyone, and only the person getting the abortion can account for all of their thoughts and feelings and make the decision that is going to be best and safest for them.”
According to the PPOCU Facebook page, “The goal of PPOCU is to unite all BIPOC and white allies to foster conversations and create solutions to keep our Pocatello community safe from racism and abuse of power.”
Defending abortion rights fits with the group’s mission because “people of color and sexual minority groups are going to be hit the hardest if abortion is banned,” Callister said. “Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women (according to the CDC); if Roe is overturned, that number is expected to increase by 33 percent. A 2019 survey of pregnant trans, non-binary, and gender expansive people showed that 36 percent had considered trying to end an abortion themselves, and one in five actually attempted doing so.”
PPOCU encourages people to bring signs to the protest, but they will have some sign-making materials available at the event as well.
“Banning abortion would be a complete violation of human rights, including rights to privacy and bodily autonomy, and we will not let it happen,” Callister said.