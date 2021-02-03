POCATELLO — The Pocatello Arts Council is looking to get more art out in the community.
Recently, the group announced they will be awarding up to $1,000 in grants monthly to local artisans. Grants are available to support visual, literary and performance art projects that provide a clear benefit to the city of Pocatello.
“This is the time to support the creative endeavors of our local artists,” said Mark Cooper, chair of the Pocatello Arts Council. “What we put our energy and efforts into now will affect what our future looks like.”
Previously funded projects include the Station Square Mural, performances of “Light in the Library” at the Old Town Actors Studio, expansion of the Arts and Community Tickets Program at the Marshall Public Library, and more.
Grant proposals are due by the 10th of each month and will be presented for discussion and possible approval at a Pocatello Arts Council meeting on the first Monday of the following month (e.g proposals received by Feb. 10 will be reviewed at the March 1 meeting). Applicants may receive only one Pocatello Arts Council grant per fiscal year.
For more information on the grant application, eligibility requirements and to apply, visit pocatelloartscouncil.org/grant-process.
Established in 1991, the mission of the Pocatello Arts Council is to strengthen artistic ventures, expression and community participation throughout the city through advocacy, grants, networking and promotion, and event sponsorship.
For more information on the Pocatello Arts Council, visit pocatelloartscouncil.org.