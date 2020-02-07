POCATELLO — The Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main, is offering the class “Sculpting the Human Head” with instructor Malynda Cooper. This eight-week class will meet Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Art Center and is open to adults at all levels, including beginners.
During the course, you will work alongside Malynda as you learn to sculpt the human head in clay. Students will sculpt a three-fourths life-size portrait from a live model. You will be taught to employ a system of measuring to train the eye and create a proportionally accurate depiction of the subject. Fundamental structures of the head will be explained to underscore observation. The proper use of modeling tools and various finishing techniques will be covered.
For more information, materials list or to enroll, call the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970.