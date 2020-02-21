How much time should we spend
On how things used to be,
Reflecting in tradition’s grip
To a past identity?
Should “once what was” ride again
Or should we let it lie,
Forgetting or refueling
What now is slipping by?
What once we read, wrote, or owned,
How we felt, or thoughts we weighed,
Do we let it end in that old bank
Where memories are laid?
Is it lost, if left behind,
The source that dealt the thrill?
Can it be recalled, slightly overhauled,
And empty spaces fill?
That precious past doesn’t seem to last,
Spent cartridges of recall,
But what we had, good or bad,
Methinks we had it all!
Don Aslett of McCammon is the founder of The Museum of Clean, 711 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, and still enjoys giving tours to all visitors. Check out the museum's website at www.museumofclean.com.