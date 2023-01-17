Tracy Mull

Tracy Mull

In the summer of 2021, Tracy Mull hosted her first puppet workshop in Pocatello. Happily she will be returning to Old Town Actors Studio on Saturday to give teens and fellow kid-at-heart-adults the inspiration, tools and permission to explore the world of puppeteering.

Participants will be provided supplies and guidance to build their own hand puppet along with direction on focus, expression and articulation for puppetry.

