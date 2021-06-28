IDAHO FALLS — At 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, 29-year-old Cameron Nielsen of Idaho Falls was stopped by a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy in the 3100 East block of 17th Street after having observed him failing to maintain his lane of travel in the vehicle he was driving. In speaking with Mr. Nielsen, the deputy observed indications of impairment and noted he was having trouble answering questions. During this time a K-9 deputy arrived, and after his K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, he located traces of marijuana scattered on the floorboard.
The deputy then began field sobriety testing on Mr. Nielsen and found he was not able to sufficiently complete the tests, at times even having to use his vehicle to hold himself up. Mr. Nielsen was then detained and transported to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital to obtain a blood test. While there, a deputy certified as a drug recognition expert evaluated Mr. Nielsen determining that he believed the impairment was due to being under the influence of drugs.
A check of Mr. Nielsen’s criminal history found he had two prior convictions of driving under the influence within the past 10 years. Mr. Nielsen was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for third-offense driving under the influence, a felony.