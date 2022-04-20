POCATELLO — Students in rural Idaho high schools will soon be able to use distance learning technology to access telehealth services, thanks to a gift from Direct Communications.
Direct Communications recently gifted Idaho State University $50,000 to support its INCLUDE 2 program’s mission to use distance learning technology to provide telehealth services to Idaho’s high school students.
The INCLUDE program uses video telecommunications to allow high school students to complete dual enrollment college courses in their high schools. The program is now operating in 10 high schools with plans to expand into more.
The INCLUDE 2 program builds on INCLUDE by using the same distance learning technology to provide high school students mental and physical telehealth services. Students will have access to health care in school that might otherwise be financially or physically inaccessible, obtaining treatment for illness and injury before it becomes a critical care concern and receiving preventative care.
INCLUDE 2 will provide telehealth services to nearly 10,000 high school students, many of which live in areas with high rates of poverty, substance abuse and suicide as well as lower access to preventative medical care compared to their urban peers.
The program also serves as an opportunity for current ISU health and education students to gain valuable experience working with rural populations and developing an understanding of the issues faced by rural residents.
“We are excited to team up with Idaho State University's INCLUDE 2 program to provide more telehealth services for Idaho's high school students,” Ralphs said. “Receiving health services in a place that is in close proximity and allows students to feel comfortable will hopefully decrease the number of school days missed, reduce distraction and help students to focus on their education.”
For more information about the INCLUDE programs, please contact Holly Kartchner, director of outreach and retention, at 208-282-5362 or hollykartchner@isu.edu.