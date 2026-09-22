You can definitely feel fall in the air! Be sure to come Downtown to enjoy a variety of fall shopping and dining specials along with live music and entertainment to help welcome the little bit of cooler weather as the leaves begin their color change.
There's a little witch in all of us… Join Enchantments for a magical-inspired evening of Cauldron Candles & Midnight Margaritas! On Thursday, Sept. 24, you'll create your very own cauldron candle while sipping midnight margaritas and enjoying a perfectly witchy night with your favorite sisters and friends. Come dressed in your witchy best — velvet, lace, flowing skirts, fabulous hats… whatever makes you feel magical! $50 per person. Space is limited, so gather your coven and message Enchantments on Facebook to reserve your spots.
Gate City Oktoberfest is coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday at Lookout Point. From 4 to 8 p.m., sample German-style beers and craft beers from our favorite local, regional and national brewers. There will be German-style food and live music featuring Best By Yesterday! Tickets that include unlimited pours are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Visit myidahotix.com/events/gate-city-oktoberfest-9-26-2026 for tickets.
The Portneuf Resource Council will be holding its annual Southeast Idaho Electric Car Show on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in conjunction with National Drive Electric Month. The show will be next to the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, at Lookout Point, in the south parking lot next to the Marshall Public Library. Seasoned local electric vehicle owners will be showing their electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles and will be able to answer questions about range, cost, maintenance, charging and more. For more information or to showcase your vehicle, please visit driveelectricweek.org.
Fall sports are getting underway and the holidays are just around the corner! Let Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery, located at 245 N. Main St., help your team, or your company, look its very best! Alston's is a licensed screen printing and embroidery facility specializing from one piece to thousands, putting customers and quality first. Stop in this week and get your items ordered before the rush begins.
Fall fishing is upon us, and Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., has the best fly selection and all types of fishing supplies to help you get them on the hook!
Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., has the inventory to help you get ready for hunting season. Scopes, rifles, ammunition and more!
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., specializes in hardwood, carpet and luxury vinyl. Pocatello Flooring has something special for every customer to help make their house feel like a home. It is locally owned and operated, offers free in-home estimates and often has next-day installations available on in-stock products. Say goodbye to summer and get your home ready for the holidays!
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., will be hosting its Italian Night on Wednesday. The evening will feature five amazing Italian-inspired courses paired with a curated selection of Italian wines. Reservations are required; please text 208-380-1072.
Round River Baking, 250 N. Main St., is now open Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy your favorite fresh-baked breads, pastries and baked goods two days each week. If you have not experienced Round River Baking, plan now to stop by this week. You will not be disappointed!
The Wolverines perform along with Open Mic Night every Friday at Walrus & Carpenter Books, located at 251 N. Main St. Music starts at 5 p.m.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point. The market will have loads of fresh produce! Shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market on Saturday!
The Crafter's Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Handcrafted items full of local love will be available for shoppers. Enjoy a cold drink and lunch at The Nook while you shop.
Enjoy Sundays at The Martlet! The Martlet, 218 N. Main St., is now officially open on Sundays at 4 p.m. You are more than welcome to bring your own stadium-style snacks and food. Support the home team! Help them make this new tradition a success by keeping your whistles wet exclusively from their premium tap and drink menu.
Get a head start on your holiday gifting this week at Cherub Capers, conveniently located at 308 W. Center St. Explore their fantastic, curated nostalgic and themed product baskets. They are open Thursday and Friday at noon and Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. ISU faculty and students enjoy 10% off every day just by showing their Bengal card. Stop in to browse, save and cross those special names off your list early!
Looking to host an unforgettable company party? The Purpose Center, 224 N. Main St., is the perfect venue for your next corporate gathering, a festive holiday celebration or any special occasion. For overnight guests, the fifth floor offers Executive Suites listed on Airbnb for your family, friends or clients coming to the area. For more information, please visit purpose-center.org or email purposecenterllc@gmail.com.
Coming Up:
The October First Friday Art Walk will take place Friday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. Plan now to come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fall décor, fashion and so much more. As always, admission is free, and there will be refreshments along the way.
The Great Pumpkin Fest returns to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday, Oct. 3, along with the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market Harvest Festival and Apple Pie Contest. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a beautiful fall Saturday strolling through the festivities. Plan to visit our shops, coffee stops, bookstores, bakeries, restaurants and breweries for fall specials. We will be hosting a variety of guest vendors. There will be sidewalk sales, activities for the kids and more!
The Center Street Experience 208 will be hosting The Battle of the Bands on Friday, Oct. 9. From 5 to 10 p.m., there will be two stages, live bands, great lights and sound! Host and comedians between band performances! Free for all! Come celebrate back-to-school, ISU Homecoming and our community! If your band is interested in competing, please contact Jeff Diller at 208-516-7036.
Tickets for this year's Haunted History Walking Tours are now available! Join SPIRO Paranormal, The Avenue Event Center and Historic Downtown Pocatello on Fridays and Saturdays during October to tour five haunted locations on the east side of Downtown Pocatello. On our tours we go inside the buildings, not just walk by. Ticket holders have the opportunity to learn about the history of the building and experience firsthand the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. Visit historicdowntownpocatello.com/events for additional details and ticket links.
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their Fall Book Sale on Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17. A variety of hardcover books will be available for $2 and softcovers for $1. The sale hours on Friday will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins! Come in costume and walk business to business enjoying a safe, daytime Halloween event.
For daily updates about our Downtown businesses, dining specials, live music, art, entertainment and more, be sure to follow Historic Downtown Pocatello on Facebook and downtownpocatello on Instagram. Thank you for shopping, dining and playing in Historic Downtown Pocatello! Your friends and neighbors appreciate you supporting local and helping our businesses grow and thrive!
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