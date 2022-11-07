Stephanie Palagi

Welcome, Purpose Tea — now open at 224 N. Main St. The original Petersen’s building was built in 1914 and has recently been beautifully renovated. The first two floors of the Purpose Building is now an event center with approximately 6,000 square feet of usable space, perfect for weddings and other large events! Purpose Tea, located on the main floor, has a variety of teas and bobas to choose from. You will love the relaxing and inviting atmosphere they have created, perfect for studying and meetings. For more information about Purpose or Purpose Tea, call 208-681-6028.

The Kingsman Barbershop, 326 W. Clark St., has a fun and inviting atmosphere that you’re going to love! Brady and his talented staff members are motivated to help you look your best. Give them a call today 208-234-9204 or visit their website to book your appointment!

