Welcome, Purpose Tea — now open at 224 N. Main St. The original Petersen’s building was built in 1914 and has recently been beautifully renovated. The first two floors of the Purpose Building is now an event center with approximately 6,000 square feet of usable space, perfect for weddings and other large events! Purpose Tea, located on the main floor, has a variety of teas and bobas to choose from. You will love the relaxing and inviting atmosphere they have created, perfect for studying and meetings. For more information about Purpose or Purpose Tea, call 208-681-6028.
The Kingsman Barbershop, 326 W. Clark St., has a fun and inviting atmosphere that you’re going to love! Brady and his talented staff members are motivated to help you look your best. Give them a call today 208-234-9204 or visit their website to book your appointment!
The Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave., has been providing a vibrant lifelong learning center with information resources and programs to support the community since 1907. The Marshall Public Library has an extensive collection of books, CDs, DVDs, eBooks, eAudioBooks and more. Stop in today or visit their website at marshallpl.org to check out their events calendar.
Thank you to Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck for working on Friday at Lookout Point! A number of new grasses and plants were planted along with a fresh load of bark. The front entrance on South Arthur Avenue is now ready for the winter.
Thank you to Spiro Paranormal for working with us to host the Haunted History Walking Tours in October. Another successful tour season and lots of hard work by our Spiro friends.
After 80 years, the Gate City will be celebrating those — past and present — who made our nation’s freedom possible with the return of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade. The parade will start on Saturday at 10 a.m. at South First Avenue. The parade will delight spectators while honoring our veterans with veteran-themed decorative floats and participation from all six military branches and 13 local veteran service organizations. Seating will be available at Caldwell Park where Paul Anderson, the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade emcee, will announce details about each parade entry. The parade will end at Reed Gym. Visit pocatelloveteransdayparade.com to view the route.
The downtown Pocatello shop owners have an amazing inventory for holiday decorating, gift giving and entertaining. Come explore Historic Downtown Pocatello and find exactly what you are looking for at our selection of locally owned businesses!
Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week, Suzi and her amazing staff are giving away awesome prizes as well as offering special promotions all leading up to their grand prize drawing and celebration. Stop in to learn more about how to win weekly prizes and the two grand prizes, a front-load washer and dryer set and a queen mattress set!
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be hosting their annual Holiday Wine Tasting on Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Prepare for the holidays with the perfect wine. Cost is $12 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the glass and the bottle.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local!
Coming up:
Lookout Credit Union presents the “LOOKOUT FOR SANTA!” annual Christmas Night Lights Parade! The Historic Downtown Pocatello Christmas adventure begins the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. when the Christmas Night Lights Parade starts winding its way through Downtown Pocatello. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow our traditional route from East to West. Registration for entries is now open. For your convenience, registration may be completed online at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Click on Events then the link located under the parade information.
Be sure to shop local, dine local and support local. Your friends and neighbors Downtown appreciate your continued support. Local has never been better!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
