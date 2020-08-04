Herb and Vicki Wallace celebrated their golden anniversary with all of their children and grandchildren on a cruise to the Bahamas over the Christmas holidays.
As students at Idaho State University, they met, dated and were married on Aug. 1, 1970, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They both graduated from ISU with a degree in accounting.
They have four children: Rob (Nicole Morris), Kendra (Benji Souza), Daren (Julie Ormond) and Brad (Tifani Thomas) and 16 grandchildren.
Herb had a distinguished career in banking. He completed his career as vice president and trust manager of Bank of Idaho. Vicki taught elementary school for 15 years. But, their real love and focus were always each other, their family, friends and their church.
They served as missionaries in the Kinport Women’s Correctional Facility for three years. When they retired, they served a two-year mission in the Central America area and two years in the South America south area. During both missions, they served as area auditors for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They have also served as ordinance workers at the Idaho Falls Temple. They have been living in Idaho Falls the past 22 years but have recently moved back to Pocatello.