POCATELLO — Healthy City, USA, in partnership with Idaho State University, Studio B, and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, invites the community to kick off their morning with movement, connection and celebration at “Livin’ La Vida Yoga” on Saturday at ISU’s Cadet Field. The event is free and open to people of all ages and abilities.
The morning begins with a guided yoga session from 8 to 9 a.m., providing participants with an opportunity to relax, stretch with the sun and enjoy the benefits of movement in an outdoor setting. Following yoga, attendees are encouraged to explore Health Row from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., where local health and wellness organizations will share information, resources and opportunities to support healthy living.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water bottle and should allow extra time for parking and walking to the event. The first 100 participants to arrive will receive a free yoga mat while supplies last. Registration is available by scanning the QR code on the event flyer.
“Livin’ La Vida Yoga” is also part of the community-wide celebration honoring the 125th anniversaries of ISU and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, recognizing their longstanding commitment to education, community engagement and the health of Southeast Idaho.
Community members of all experience levels are encouraged to attend, whether they are practicing yoga for the first time or have been doing it for years. This event offers a fun, welcoming environment to connect with others, enjoy physical activity and discover local health resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In