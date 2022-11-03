This Christmas season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites people everywhere to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and follow His teaching to share our light with others. The 2022 Light the World initiative invites us all to ask and act on this question:
Who needs my light today?
Returning this year are the popular Light the World Giving Machines. These giving-focused vending machines offer a unique and memorable way to share light by serving and caring for others around the world. Giving Machines include items such as groceries, fresh water, child vaccines, beds, hygiene kits, farming equipment, medical care, job training, educational supplies, beehives and livestock.
This year, more people than ever can participate as Giving Machines expand to 28 locations.
Brisbane, Australia
Calgary, Alberta
Cebu City, Philippines
Denver, Colorado
Glendale, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
Guatemala City, Guatemala
Honolulu, Hawaii
Houston, Texas
Kansas City, Missouri
Las Vegas, Nevada
Manila, Philippines
Mexico City, Mexico
Nashville, Tennessee
New York City, New York
Orem, Utah
Sacramento, California
Salt Lake City, Utah
Seattle, Washington
Washington, D.C.
Joining these 20 locations are eight additional cities in the United States that are participating in a mobile Giving Machine experience. These mobile Giving Machines will visit the following cities for a short stay before traveling to a new location:
Atlanta, Georgia
Birmingham, Alabama
Charleston, South Carolina
Charlotte, North Carolina
Flagstaff, Arizona
Gila Valley, Arizona
St. Augustine, Florida
Tucson, Arizona
As the number of worldwide locations expands, so does the number of participating nonprofit organizations. This year, nearly 125 local and global nonprofits will join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to care for and serve millions of people in need. This year’s global nonprofit participants are:
African Girls Hope Foundation
American Red Cross
Church World Service
International Development Enterprises
Lifting Hands International
Mentors International
UNHCR
UNICEF
Water For People
World Food Program
Since the first Giving Machine appeared in 2017, total contributions have reached US$15 million. As part of its ongoing global humanitarian efforts, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operational costs, ensuring that 100% of every donation goes to the charitable cause of your choice.
