BOISE — Last year, American Red Cross volunteers in Idaho and East Oregon provided food, shelter, comfort and other support to more than 790 people affected by 179 local disasters, most of them home fires. During National Preparedness Month, the Red Cross is encouraging everyone to take simple steps now to prepare themselves and their loved ones before disaster strikes.
While large-scale disasters often make headlines, emergencies happen every day in communities across the region. A home fire, severe storm, wildfire or other emergency can happen with little warning, making preparedness an important part of protecting your family.
“National Preparedness Month is the perfect time to make sure your household is ready for emergencies large and small,” said Jennifer Bivert, who oversees Red Cross disaster response in Idaho, Montana and East Oregon. “We see firsthand how quickly a family's life can change after a home fire or other disaster. Taking a few simple preparedness steps today can help protect your loved ones and provide peace of mind when the unexpected happens.”
Steps to preparedness
1. Download the Red Cross Emergency app, which helps you and your loved ones before, during and after a disaster. The app includes guides to help you prepare, National Weather Service alerts, live weather maps and help locating Red Cross shelters. And best of all, it's free to all users, available in English and Spanish, and designed with accessibility in mind. Find it by searching for "American Red Cross" in your app store or visiting Red Cross Apps.
2. Develop an emergency plan for your household. Pick two places to meet — right outside your home or a place outside your neighborhood in case you can't get home or have to evacuate. Plan how you will evacuate. Think about where you will go, how you will get there, where you will stay and what you'll take with you. Plan well in advance if you'll need help leaving or use public transportation.
Don't forget your pets. Include leashes, carriers, food, bowls and litter. Keep a phone list of pet-friendly hotels/motels and animal shelters on your phone.
If you have young children, don't forget formula and diapers. Make up emergency contact cards for the whole family in case the internet is down and save the information on everyone's phone. Don't forget the number for your children's school or daycare.
3. Gather supplies for a go-kit and a stay-at-home kit — use items you already have on hand to keep the cost down.
Your go-kit should include three days of supplies that you can take with you. Your stay-at-home kit should have two weeks of food and water and a one-month supply of medications, if possible. Other items could include a flashlight, a first aid kit, a battery or hand-crank radio.
Make sure to include backup batteries and chargers for your devices (flashlight, cell phone, CPAP, wheelchair, etc.) and critical personal records. You might also want to include sanitation and personal hygiene items, extra cash, maps of the area, pet supplies, baby supplies, matches, N95 masks, a manual can opener, extra car and house keys, towels, work gloves, a multi-purpose tool, blankets and sleeping bags.
4. If you own a business or are part of a school or organization, it's critical you are prepared, that you know what to do should an emergency happen. The Red Cross has a free service — Ready Rating Program — that provides tools, resources and information for improving your group's ability to withstand disaster, maintain operations, and protect lives and property.
"Disasters don't wait for the right time. They can happen in the middle of the night, while you're at work or when your children are at school," Bivert said. "Whether it's a home fire affecting a single family or a larger disaster impacting an entire community, preparedness matters. This National Preparedness Month, take a little time to create a plan, build a kit and talk with your loved ones about what to do in an emergency. The steps you take today can make all the difference tomorrow."
Volunteer
Help Red Cross respond to disasters and built community preparedness by becoming a volunteer. Volunteers make up 90% of the Red Cross workforce, with opportunities for almost any interest or skillset. Some positions can even be done from home. Training is provided. Visit redcross.org/volunteer to learn more.
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