Today
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 8 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Golf Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. today at My World Discovery Museum, which is located in Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is now hosting open mic night every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will hold three meetings on Thursday: a liaison/work session/clarification meeting at 2 p.m.; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m.; and the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m. All meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Paulette in the Park event on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Caldwell Park in Pocatello. At 4 p.m. Paulette Jordan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will honk and wave to supporters. At 5 p.m., there will be a welcome and speeches. At 6 p.m., there will be a Q&A. Additionally, there will be a food truck, art display, poetry and music. Wear a mask and dress warm in purple.
• Jazz at The Yellowstone, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, is back with The Dewdroppers performing starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Y Lounge.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts Dance Hall every Thursday beginning at 7 p.m., featuring sound selector Russell Broadbent.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.