Today
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. today at United Way, 101 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Elite Restoration, 5745 Industry Way, Suite 4, in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m., both in the Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• Blue House Pocatello Spiritual & Wellness Center, 1430 Cottage Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Full Moon Ceremony at 7 p.m. today. Join Sam and Christy for a mystical evening to gain clarity and release the old to make room for more in a supportive environment.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts Dance Hall every Thursday beginning at 7 p.m., featuring sound selector Russell Broadbent.
Friday
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday throughout Old Town Pocatello. There will be art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission is free. View a listing of all art walk locations at oldtownpocatello.com.
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc., 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host hay rides from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday in October. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of up to six people.
• The Rooftop Bar in Lava Hot Springs will host a Halloween party starting at 6 p.m. Friday. There will be a DJ, fortune tellers and prizes throughout the night.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Local band Jelly will perform at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Friday.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615, S. First. Ave., will host the band the Old School Combo from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Loft. The Old School Combo offers jazzy interpretations of well-known and obscure standards. Idaho Falls-based band The Dewdroppers will join them as well, providing beautifully rendered classics from the standards of jazz and the Great American Songbook.
Friday & Saturday
• The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host the annual fall used book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. Prices are $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks. After noon on Saturday, “Bag-o-Books” will be available for $3, and bags are provided. CDs and DVDs will also be available for purchase. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment. Checks will not be accepted. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are required to wear face coverings when six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk on Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• Oktoberfest will be held in Lava Hot Springs on Friday and Saturday. The weekend will kick off with a beer-tasting event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Riverside Hot Springs Inn and Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 E. Portneuf St. There will be events throughout the day on Saturday. Visit oktoberfest.lavahotsprings.org to view a full schedule.
• Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings, from which many haunting stories have circulated over the years. Admission is $10 per attraction. Tickets can be purchased at lostsoulsattractions.com.
• In memory of the late Chadwick Boseman, Oscar winner “Black Panther” will be shown at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m.Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. The Marvel Hero T’Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country’s past. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.