Today
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• The annual Southeast Idaho Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet will be held starting at 5 p.m. today at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace Ave. in Pocatello. There will be raffles, games and auctions. To purchase tickets, visit events.rmef.org/shop/southeastidaho.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• The American Falls High School band Red Gate will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Be Our Guest, Dinner with Belle” at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. The theater will also put on a production of “Moana Jr.” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, with an additional showing at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for both shows can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com.
Friday
• Fire Union negotiations will take place starting at 9 a.m. Friday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The chef will be pouring wines from all over the world. Cost is $15 per person.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Country Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host swing and line dancing lessons from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. The class will be taught by ISU dance instructor Lori Head. The class is free and open to all ages.
Friday & Saturday
• The town of Lava Hot Springs will host its annual Wellness Festival on Friday and Saturday. Visit wellness.lavahotsprings.org for a full schedule of events and to register.
• The city of Pocatello will be hosting a hiring fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Public Works Annex, 2405 Garrett Way, and Optimist/Tydeman Park, North Eighth Avenue and East Sherman Street, to fill seasonal and full-time positions. City employees will be at each place to answer questions about available jobs, demonstrate equipment and help fill out applications. If you can’t attend the hiring event but would like to see what jobs are available, visit pocatello.us/546/Employment-Opportunities.
• The Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds will host three monster truck shows: at 7 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. They’ll be sold at the gate until the event sells out and advanced ticket sales are available at hylitereal.com.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N Main St., Suite G., in Pocatello, will present the irreverent puppet comedy “Hand of God” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15. Adults only. For reservations and further information, go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
