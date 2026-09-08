POCATELLO — Acclaimed classical singers Caryn and Phillip Marlowe and pianist Mark Neiwirth will be featured in a Scholarship Benefit Concert Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jensen Grand Concert Hall on the Idaho State University campus. The concert is sponsored by Musicians West Inc.
Proceeds from the event will support the Musicians West Scholarship Fund, for ISU music scholarships. Musicians West provides financial assistance to aspiring Idaho musicians pursuing continuing education and professional development. Since its inception, the fund has awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships to students and young professionals throughout the state.
Soprano Caryn Marlowe grew up in Idaho Falls and recently appeared with the Idaho Falls Symphony in selections from “Carousel” and with Idaho Falls Opera Theatre as the Countess in “The Marriage of Figaro” and Adina in “The Elixir of Love.” She directs choirs at Idaho Falls High School and is a former young artist with San Francisco Opera's Merola Program, Des Moines Metro Opera, Knoxville Opera, Shreveport Opera, AIMS in Graz, and Bel Canto Northwest. As a two-time Regional Metropolitan Opera finalist, she has earned honors from NATSAA, the Jensen Foundation, and other major competitions. She is a graduate of ISU and the University of Tennessee.
Baritone Phillip Marlowe, an Idaho Falls native, also holds music degrees from Idaho State University and the University of Tennessee. He has appeared with Knoxville Opera, Shreveport Opera, and Idaho Falls Opera Theatre, performing leading roles in works including “The Barber of Seville,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” “The Elixir of Love,” and “The Pirates of Penzance.” He also has extensive musical theater experience, including performances as Jean Valjean in “Les Misérables” and Tony in “West Side Story.” He currently works as a physician assistant at Baker Family Practice in Idaho Falls.
ISU faculty pianist Mark Neiwirth will assist the singers in a program of art songs and arias by Handel, Strauss, Vaughan Williams and Eric Whitacre.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door.
The concert is made possible in part through a grant from the F.M., Anne G., and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation through the Idaho Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In