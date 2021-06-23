BOISE — Members of the Association of Idaho Cities elected Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England as president for 2021-2022 at the June 17 banquet during the 74th AIC Annual Conference in Boise held June 16-18.
The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.
Also elected at the association’s annual conference in Boise were the following officers and district directors representing the geographic areas of the state:
Officers:
— President Kevin England — Mayor, Chubbuck.
— First Vice President Joe Stear — Mayor, Kuna.
— Second Vice President Debbie Kling — Mayor, Nampa.
— Third Vice President Rebecca Casper – Mayor, Idaho Falls.
District directors:
— District 1 directors: Steven Adams, councilor, Rathdrum.
— Shelby Rognstad, mayor, Sandpoint.
— District 2 directors: Art Bettge, council president, Moscow.
— Bill Lambert, mayor, Moscow.
— District 3 directors: Gordon Petrie, mayor, Emmett.
— Kenny Everhart, councilor, Idaho City.
— District 3A directors: Luke Cavener, councilor, Meridian.
— Holli Woodings, councilor, Boise.