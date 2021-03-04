POCATELLO — Please join us on Friday as we host First Friday Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Stroll through the downtown area and enjoy the various art and entertainment by local and regional artists. Plan on ending your Art Walk stroll at one of the many downtown restaurants, breweries and bars that typically offer dinner and beverage specials.
Parking is free and you are sure to see old friends and experience some amazing artwork.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be featuring several artists in their shop, along with lots of new inventory for shopping.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will host Bunzow Glass Company. They specialize in upscale bottles to create glassware, candles, jewelry and home decor.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., has expanded. On Friday, plan to enjoy up to 50 percent off on women’s clothing items. Free pair of earrings with any purchase. Brand new spring craft and décor ideas too.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will be featuring stuffed baked spaghetti on zoodles and stuffed Italian peppers with or without rice. Keto and low carb to help celebrate art walk.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main St., will offer wonderful antiques and treasures.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues,” 315 W. Center St., will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be their guest artist. Come join The Shady Lady at their new second location in the historic Kane building.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting singer Lenet Neifert. Be sure to visit the second floor, full of new inventory.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be featuring handcrafted beverages at Crafted. A Taste of Hawaii will be open until 7 p.m. Be sure to try their famous pokè and guava cheesecake.
DNH Studios, inside Station Square, Suite G, will be featuring G & D Leashes — handmade leashes, leads and collars. They are also hosting the Pocatello Animal Shelter and will be launching handmade dog products and treats. DNH is launching five new fragrances in its product line.
A Family Affair Candle Company, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, will host photographer David O'Riordan.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., will be showing handmade greeting cards by Morgan. They will also show the art of foot reflexology, Zumba movement and ballroom dancing.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., will be hosting Britty’s Knitties and their custom knit beanies.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., will host local artist and art teacher Mark Daniels. Mark has created a series that represents the vibe that guests experience when visiting The Yellowstone Restaurant. Happy hour is 4 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner menu specials.
The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will host Sampson & Mendoza live from 8 to 10 p.m. Grab a cold brew, enjoy dinner and live music.
Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting Byers & Gordon live from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St., will be hosting Gypsie Moon performing live. The music starts at 8 p.m.
The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., will be hosting Bass Night, featuring C-DA and Happy/Sad. The music starts at 9 p.m.
For more information, visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.