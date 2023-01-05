For me, deep-sea fishing has been infrequent but instructive. Success requires patience, persistence, and prayer.
As we begin this new year and make resolutions to improve things in our lives, these three requisites for successful fishing can help us.
First, be patient. As with fishing, real change requires time—and often a lot of time. It is tempting to expect immediate results and then become disappointed when things don’t work out exactly as planned. This may be why the Apostle Paul counseled us to “run with patience the race that is set before us” (Hebrews 12:1).
Second, be persistent. Keep at it, even when things get difficult. Push through the tough times, and realize that even small victories mean you are having success. The Savior “waxed strong in spirit” (Luke 2:40) as He grew older. We too can wax strong in spirit and in our talents and habits if we persevere.
Third, be prayerful. Call upon God for the strength you need as you labor diligently to become a better version of yourself—a better disciple of Jesus Christ, a brighter light in the world. For “they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31).
Happy New Year, my dear friends. May the Lord bless us all as we endeavor to become more like Him.
President Russell M. Nelson is the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
