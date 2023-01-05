President Nelson

President Russell M. Nelson is shown here deep sea fishing. 

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For me, deep-sea fishing has been infrequent but instructive. Success requires patience, persistence, and prayer.

As we begin this new year and make resolutions to improve things in our lives, these three requisites for successful fishing can help us.

