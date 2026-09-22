FOOTBALL
Blackfoot Broncos:
The Broncos were defeated by the Bonneville Bees, 21-13, last Friday on the road. They will return to home turf to face the Idaho Falls Tigers this Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.
Shelley Russets:
Last week the Russets hosted and soundly defeated the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks, 57-21. They have a bye this week.
Snake River Panthers
The Panthers lost to the South Fremont Cougars, 12-0, at home last Friday. Still at home this Friday, Sept. 25, they will face the Teton Timberwolves at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers’ winning streak continued last Friday when they defeated the Ririe Bulldogs, 36-24, on the road. They also have a bye this week.
Firth Cougars:
The Cougars were defeated by the Malad Dragons, 26-7, at home last Friday. Next, they will host the Salmon Savages on Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Blackfoot Broncos:
The Broncos defeated the Bonneville Bees in Idaho Falls, 5-1, last Tuesday. This Tuesday, the team was in Idaho Falls to play the Skyline Grizzlies. On Thursday, Sept. 24, the Broncos will host the Idaho Falls Tigers at 7 p.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 29, they will be in Shelley for the final game against the Russets this season — starting at 4:30 p.m. For the teams in 5A District 6 — Broncos and Russets — their regular season will end the first week in October.
Shelley Russets:
Last Monday the Russets lost to the Skyline Grizzlies in Idaho Falls, 2-1, and the next night they were defeated by the Trojans, 2-1, in Rigby. This Tuesday the Russets challenged the Century Diamondbacks in Pocatello. On Thursday, Sept. 24, they will be on home pitch to play the Bonneville Bees at 4 p.m. Then on Saturday, Sept. 26, the Russets will face the Idaho Falls Tigers at 11 a.m. — also at home. Next Tuesday, Sept. 29, they will battle for the last time the Blackfoot Broncos at 4:30 p.m. in Shelley.
Snake River Panthers:
The Panthers were defeated by the Preston Indians, 8-0, on the road last Monday. On Wednesday, they lost to the Marsh Valley Eagles in Airmo, 3-0. But last Saturday the Panthers defeated the Firth Cougars, 2-1, in Firth — the Panthers’ first win of the season. This Monday, they hosted the Aberdeen Tigers. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the Panthers will be in American Falls to face the Beavers at 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 26, they will be in St. Anthony to play the South Fremont Cougars at 1 p.m. Next Monday, Sept. 28, the Panthers will be back on home pitch to take on the Rigby Trojans C team at 6 p.m. For the teams in the 4A District 5 conference — Snake River Panthers and the Aberdeen Tigers — their season will end the first week in October.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers lost to the Firth Cougars, 5-4, on Monday on the home pitch. Then on Wednesday, they lost to the Preston Indians, 2-0, also at home. The next night, the Tigers were defeated by the South Fremont Cougars, 8-2, in St. Anthony. This week they played the Snake River Panthers on Monday on the road. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the Tigers will be in Airmo to face the Marsh Valley Eagles at 6 p.m. — followed by a Thursday, Sept. 24 game at home against the South Fremont Cougars, starting at 6 p.m. Next Monday, Sept. 28, the Tigers will be in American Falls to challenge the Beavers at 7 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
Last Monday, the Cougars defeated the Aberdeen Tigers, 5-4, on the road. On Saturday, at home, they lost to the Snake River Panthers, 2-1. Still at home, the Cougars faced the Rigby Trojan C team on Tuesday. Next, they play the South Fremont Cougars in St. Anthony on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. The Cougars’ last three games of the season will be on home pitch. The regular season for the 3A District 6 Conference ends the second week in October.
GIRLS SOCCER
Blackfoot Broncos:
The Broncos defeated the Bonneville Bees, 4-3, on home pitch last Tuesday. On Thursday, they narrowly lost to the Century Diamondbacks, 3-2, in Pocatello. This Monday, the Broncos were in Idaho Falls to play the Skyline Grizzlies. Then on Thursday, Sept. 24, they will challenge the Idaho Falls Tigers at 7 p.m., another away game. Next Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Broncos will battle the Shelley Russets 7 p.m. at home.
Shelley Russets:
Last Tuesday, the Russets lost to the Skyline Grizzlies, 12-0, on home pitch, and on Wednesday they were defeated by the Idaho Falls Tigers, 7-0, on the road. The match against the Hillcrest Knights last Saturday was rescheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. in Ammon. Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Russets faced the Century Diamondbacks on home pitch, and on Thursday, Sept. 24, they will play the Bonneville Bees at 4 p.m. on the road. After playing the Knights at the rescheduled match on Saturday, the Russets will face the Blackfoot Broncos on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. in Blackfoot.
Snake River Panthers:
Last Monday, the Panthers defeated the Preston Indians, 3-1, on the road. But their winning streak was broken by the Marsh Valley Eagles last Wednesday with a 6-1 loss in Airmo. However, the next day, the Panthers bounced back with a win against the Teton Timberwolves on home pitch, 4-2. And last Saturday, they defeated the Firth Cougars on their home pitch, 5-2. This Monday, the Panthers played the Aberdeen Tigers at home. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, they will challenge the American Falls Beavers at 4 p.m., also at home. On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Panthers will be on the road again to St. Anthony to play the South Fremont Cougars at 11 a.m. Next Monday, Sept. 28, they will host the Malad Dragons at 4 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers defeated the visiting Malad Dragons, 5-1, last Monday. Then on Wednesday, they lost to the Preston Indians, 14-0, on home pitch. The next day, Thursday, they lost to the South Fremont Cougars, 5-0, in St. Anthony. This Monday, the Tigers played the Snake River Panthers in Snake River Country. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, they will be in Airmo to challenge the Marsh Valley Eagles at 4 p.m., and on Thursday, Sept. 24, the Tigers will be back at home to host the South Fremont Cougars at 3 p.m. Next Monday, Sept. 28, they will be on the road again, but only to American Falls to face the Beavers at 5 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
Last Thursday, before the rain, the Cougars defeated the Shelley Russet JV team, 3-1, at home. Then, on Saturday, also on home pitch, they lost to the Snake River Panthers, 5-2. On Tuesday, the Cougars played the Rigby Trojans C Team at home. Their next game is on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m., when they host the Malad Dragons. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Firth Cougars will travel to St. Anthony to challenge the South Fremont Cougars at 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Blackfoot Broncos:
The Broncos defeated the visiting Preston Indians, 3-0, last Tuesday. Last Friday and Saturday, they were at the ThunderBee Volleyball Classic Tournament at Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls. On Friday, the Broncos first defeated the Capital Eagles from Boise, 2-0, and then were defeated by the Bear Lake Bears, 2-1. On Saturday, they lost all three games: to the Thunder Ridge Titans, 2-0; to the Butte County Pirates, 2-1; and the Evanston Red Devils, 2-1. This Tuesday, at Thunder Ridge, the Broncos had a double-netter night facing first the Highland Rams and then the Thunder Ridge Titans. Then on Thursday, Sept. 24, they will be in Rigby for another double — this time against the Rigby Trojans at 5 p.m. and then the Madison Bobcats at 7 p.m.
Shelley Russets:
Last Friday and Saturday, the Russets were at the ThunderBee Volleyball Classic Tournament in Bonneville. Over the two days, they won four games and lost three. On Friday, the Russets lost to the Butte County Pirates, 2-0, were defeated by the Rigby Trojans, 2-0 and then defeated the Idaho Falls Tigers JV, 2-0. Saturday started with a win over the Vallivue Falcons, 2-0, and continued with wins over the Teton Timberwolves, 2-0, and the Minico Spartans, 2-0. For the Russets, the tournament ended with a loss to the Twin Falls Bruins, 2-0. This Tuesday, they played the Skyline Grizzlies on their courts. On Thursday, Sept. 24, the Russets will host the Pocatello Bison at 7 p.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Hillcrest Knights will be in Shelley to face the Russets at 7 p.m.
Snake River Panthers:
The Panthers defeated the South Fremont Cougars, 3-0, last Tuesday in St. Anthony. Then on Friday and Saturday they were in Bonneville for the ThunderBee Volleyball Classic Tournament, where they earned a 3-3 record. On Friday, they lost to both the Malad Dragons, 2-0, and the Idaho Falls Tigers, 2-0, before defeating the Madison Bobcats JV team, 2-1. On Saturday, they won the Twin Falls Bruins, 2-1, defeated the Minico Spartans, 2-0, and then were defeated by the Filer Wildcats, 2-1. This Tuesday, the Panthers played the Sugar-Salem Diggers in Sugar City. On Thursday, Sept. 24, they will be in American Falls to challenge the Beavers at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, will find the Panthers in Teton to play the Timberwolves at 7 p.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 29, they will host the Preston Indians at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers lost to the West Side Pirates, 3-0, at home last Wednesday and then were defeated the next day by the Declo Hornets, 3-0, in Declo. This Tuesday the Tigers played the Marsh Valley Eagles at home. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, they will be in Soda Springs to challenge the Cardinals at 7 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
Last Tuesday, the Cougars continued their winning streak by defeating the Alturas Prep Pumas, 3-0, on home courts. Then on Thursday, they racked up their ninth straight win by shutting out the West Jefferson Panthers, 3-0, at home. This Tuesday, they played the Salmon Savages on the road. On Thursday, Sept. 24, the Cougars will be in Ririe to challenge the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 29, they will play the visiting North Fremont Huskies at 6:30 p.m.
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