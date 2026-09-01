BLACKFOOT PUBLIC LIBRARY
Wednesday: Wiggly Wednesdays Storytime at 10 a.m. at the library. The theme is “Fairtime.”
Music and Movement at 11:30 a.m. for kids ages 0-5. An interactive time of learning and rhyme — even for the parents!
Thursday: Teen Grab-and-Go from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Constellation Bookmarks.
Friday: Footloose Friday Sensory Storytime at 10 a.m. for children who have sensory processing challenges.
Monday: The library is closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday: The library is closed for a staff workday.
The Blackfoot Public Library is located at 129 N. Broadway and is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm. For questions or more information, call 208-785-8628 or email library@cityofblackfoot. org.
SNAKE RIVER SCHOOL COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Little Libraries: The library has eight Take-a-book! Leave-a-book! Little Libraries in the Blackfoot and Snake River area. These are free for everyone; no library card is needed. Locations are listed at snakeriverlibrary.com/little-libraries.
Wednesday: Story time with Ms. Mady at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Learning: “K, The Kitty Unicorn.” Wear the colors pink or blue or both.
After School Book Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For grades second through sixth.
Friday: Miss Kynley’s Art Hour for ages 6-18. Classes are from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register for one of the four class times by calling 208-604-0727.
Monday: The library is closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday: Story time with Ms. Tiniel at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Learning: “Letter F, Feelings.” Wear any color.
The Snake River School Community Library is located at 924 W. Highway 39 and is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions or more information, call 208-684-3063 or email srscl@snakeriver.org.
SHOSHONE-BANNOCK TRIBAL LIBRARY
Book Mobile schedule is:
Tuesday at the Boys & Girls club from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday at the Tribal Youth Education program from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
Every other Friday at Chief Tahgee from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Author of the Month is Lew Allen Martin, who has written a “Shoshone Language Dictionary,” which includes help with pronunciations. He will be speaking on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Light refreshments will follow. All are welcome.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Library is located at the Old Casino in Fort Hall (enter through north side) and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions or more information, call 208-478-3919 or email
sequoia.pahvitse@sbtribes.com.
NORTH BINGHAM COUNTY DISTRICT LIBRARY
Want to check out a pass to a museum? You can. The library has three passes that can be checked out for just one week, which will provide free admission to The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho for one household or a small group of up to six people. It currently has Josh Graham’s “Walking the Divide” contemporary art, Joseph Henry Sharp’s photography and the Museum Artists group display.
The museum is located at 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls and is open Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Seniors who have Meals on Wheels deliveries can add a book from by calling the library.
Habla Espanol? The library has a bilingual staff member on hand to help Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday: Little Einstein Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The theme is “Letter A.”
Thursday: Music and Movement for Toddlers (0-6 years) at 10:30 a.m.
Adult Goals and Accountability at 6:15 p.m.
Adult Art Night at 7 p.m. They are meeting at the Idaho Falls Art Walk this week.
Friday: Plot Twist Teen Writers Group at 5 p.m.
Saturday and Monday: The library is closed for Labor Day weekend.
Tuesday: Baby Toddler Storytime from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Wiggly Bookworm Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The theme is “Firefighters, Doctors and other City Heroes.”
The North Bingham County District Library is located at 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For questions or more information, call 208-357-7801 or email staff@nblibrary.org.
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