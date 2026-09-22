BLACKFOOT PUBLIC LIBRARY
Wednesday: Wiggly Wednesdays Storytime at 10 a.m. at the library. The theme is “Farm Animals.”
Music and Movement at 11:30 a.m. for kids ages 0-5. An interactive time of learning and rhyme — even for the parents.
Thursday: Teen Grab-and-Go from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The activity is tiny terrariums.
Friday: Footloose Friday Sensory Storytime at 10 a.m. for children who have sensory processing challenges.
Monday: Motion Mondays Storytime at 10 a.m. The theme is “Farm Animals.”
Tuesday: After School Grab-and-Go for elementary-aged children from 4 to 5 p.m. The activity is fall mosaics.
The Blackfoot Public Library is located at 129 N. Broadway and is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For questions or more information, call 208-785-8628 or email library@cityofblackfoot.org.
SNAKE RIVER SCHOOL COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Little Libraries: The library has 8 Take-a-book! Leave-a-book! Little Libraries in the Blackfoot and Snake River area. These are free for everyone; no library card is needed. Locations are listed at https://www.snakeriverlibrary.com/little-libraries.
Sept. 21–Oct. 4: It’s harvest break. The library hours will be shorter: Mondays through Thursdays it will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Fridays it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No story times or book clubs until Oct. 4.
The Snake River School Community Library is located at 924 W. Highway 39 and is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions or more information, call 208-684-3063 or email srscl@snakeriver.org.
SHOSHONE-BANNOCK TRIBAL LIBRARY
Know of the Monthly Drawing? Sign in at the library to enter and learn the details.
Monday through Thursday: The library is closed for a library conference.
Friday: Indian Day activities; the library is closed.
Monday: Homework Help from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Bookmobile visit to After School at 3:30 p.m.
Cooking with JessiRae and Sequoia, from 6 to 7 p.m. All ages are welcome to come and make treats together, and of course taste them too.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Library is located at the Old Casino in Fort Hall (enter through the north side) and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions or more information, call 208-478-3919 or email sequoia.pahvitse@sbtribes.com.
NORTH BINGHAM COUNTY DISTRICT LIBRARY
Want to check out a pass to a museum? You can. The library has three passes that can be checked out for just one week, which will provide free admission to The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho for one household or a small group of up to six people. It currently has Josh Graham’s “Walking the Divide” contemporary art, Joseph Henry Sharp’s photography and the Museum Artists group display.
The museum is located at 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls and is open Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Seniors who have Meals on Wheels deliveries can add a book by calling the library.
Habla Espanol? The library has a bilingual staff member on hand to help Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is the last week of September’s Half Off Fines month. Settle up now and save.
Wednesday: Little Einstein Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The theme is “Letter D – as in Danielle?” Local author Danielle Baldwin will be hosting story time, reading her picture books and signing purchased books, which will be on sale at a discount. Great way to support a local author, enjoy new books and inspire young writers-to-be.
Adult D&D adventure starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday: Music and Movement for Toddlers (0-6 years) at 10:30 a.m.
Friday: Library is closed for staff training.
Saturday: Bilingual Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.
After Hours Teen Hangout from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 28–Oct. 8: Spud Harvest.
Tuesday: Baby Toddler Storytime from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Wiggly Bookworm Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The theme is “Adventures.”
The North Bingham County District Library is located at 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For questions or more information, call 208-357-7801 or email staff@nblibrary. org.
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