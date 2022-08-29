POCATELLO — A new golf simulator facility called Eagle Swing recently opened in the Gate City.
Chris Willie, the owner of the facility, explained that it is a 24-hour private golf simulator.
POCATELLO — A new golf simulator facility called Eagle Swing recently opened in the Gate City.
Chris Willie, the owner of the facility, explained that it is a 24-hour private golf simulator.
"It's a Trackman 4," he said. "It's the best that the market has."
Willie explained that participants can use the facility at 441 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello any time from noon to 6 p.m. Participants also have the option to choose a membership plan, and then they will be able to use the facility 24 hours a day from Monday to Saturday.
"Each member gets a ping code to the door," he said. "They get to use the facility 24 hours a day."
Willie explained that in the four weeks that Eagle Swing has been open, they have a few members already, and others have said that they will sign up for membership in the winter.
"It's the best way to golf in the winter," he said.
Willie explained that he has wanted to open a business in Pocatello for a long time, and golf simulators were the perfect option.
"I came across the simulators and I thought they were awesome," he said. "I knew I wanted to bring them to Pocatello."
At the facility, participants can play 18 holes on 160 courses from around the world. Willie explained that they hold tournaments every month, and there are even minigames for families.
"We have bull's-eye and capture the flag," he said. "We even have a monster adventure for kids and families."
Eagle Swing is meant to be a place to appeal to casual and avid golfers alike. Willie explained that the Trackman system has an AI called Tracy that can determine what a golfer needs to work on.
"There's a lot of cool practice things that you can do," he said. "If you know what you need to work on, you can create your own test centers."
Willie explained that he has enjoyed seeing the excitement of the people who participate in the facility.
"It's been really cool to see the excitement of people when they come in," he said. "People have been wanting a facility like this and they're really excited that there's finally one here in town."
More information about the facility can be found at eagleswingsgolf.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/eagleswingolf.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.