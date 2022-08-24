Separated by less than a city block, two new businesses threw open their doors on a recent Friday on Victor’s main drag: D.O.G., the beloved Jackson grab-and-go institution, and Refuge Taproom, a cozy spot to sip a beer.

D.O.G. has a long history in Jackson, Wyoming; the name, Down On Glen, refers to the eatery’s first location on Glenwood Street. D.O.G. West operated in Wilson for around a decade before being replaced by Rations inside Base Camp at the base of Teton Pass. Now D.O.G. (even more) West has opened in the Evergreen Mobil gas station in downtown Victor, taking the place of the on-again-off-again Subway franchise that struggled with staffing and ownership through the years.