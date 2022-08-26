 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IDAHO STATE FOOTBALL

Xavier Guillory’s long journey to acceptance

  • 0
8S7A8979.jpg

Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory holds up a shirt honoring his late father, Raphael.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The memories play in Xavier Guillory’s mind like movie reels. Tens of years later, it still feels so vivid: He would stand at the front of the street, right where the pavement turned into his family’s driveway in Spokane, and squint up into the blue sky, trying to locate the football hurtling back toward earth. That’s when his dad’s thundering voice boomed.

Find it! Find it! Find it! Find it!

Guillory and dad Air Force

At Air Force Prep Academy, Xavier Guillory and his father, Raphael.
Guillory and family

Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory (center, in uniform) with family after a game last season.
Teenage Guillory and dad

As a Lewis and Clark High player, Xavier Guillory and his father, Raphael.
Guillory and dad young

A young Xavier Guillory (left) with his father, Raphael.
8S7A4019.jpg

Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory (0) comes down with a pass over cornerback Josh Alford (1) during a spring scrimmage.
Xavier Guillory fall camp

Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory hauls in a pass during fall practice.

{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK