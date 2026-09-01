Blackfoot dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball Friday night at home, running past Century (0-1) 41-13 to move to 2-0 behind 372 rushing yards and a stout offensive line. QB Parker Wright (7-for-10, 99 yards, 3 total TDs) connected with Briggs Esplin for three touchdowns, and Mason Taylor added a 70-yard TD run to lead all rushers with 123 yards.
Carey 54, North Gem 8 The Cowboys (1-1) tied it 8-8 on their opening drive Friday at home in Bancroft, eating 9 minutes off the clock, but the two-time defending state champion and No. 2-ranked Panthers answered with 46 unanswered points. Clay Johnson ran for 62 yards and North Gem’s lone score.
Emmett 47, Preston 21 Carter Perry couldn’t do it alone for the Indians (0-2) in Friday’s road loss at Emmett, throwing for 299 yards and a touchdown on 17-of-32 passing while adding two more scores on the ground. Braxton Lewis caught five passes for 96 yards.
American Falls 7, Aberdeen 6 Thorne Rose ran for a touchdown with 5:29 remaining before sealing it for the Beavers (2-0) with a goal-line stop in the final minute Friday night at home. It was one of his game-high 12 tackles on the night. Isaac Driscoll ran for 93 yards on 18 carries for the Tigers (1-1) in the loss.
West Side 35, Firth 7 The top-ranked Pirates (2-0) piled up 401 total yards on the road at Firth Friday, led by Drake Sage’s 168 rushing yards on 21 carries. QB Bronco Moser went 6-of-8 for 50 yards. The Cougars’ only score came on a 95-yard kickoff return TD, and they managed just 17 total yards otherwise.
Rockland 66, Lighthouse Christian 8 Zach Permann scored in three different ways for the Bulldogs (1-0) Friday night on the road. He ran for a touchdown, caught one and even recorded a 75-yard pick-six. Xavier Parrish added four touchdowns and Luke Permann two in the season opener.
Salmon 14, Malad 7 The Dragons managed just 204 yards of total offense at home Friday night. Easton Green accounted for most of that with 88 yards through the air and another 72 on the ground. Ky Wille caught the lone touchdown, while Drake Morrison had 40 rushing yards and 12 tackles.
Bear Lake 46, North Fremont 0 The Bears are 2-0 for the first time in seven years after putting up 302 yards of offense on the road Friday night. Dax Perkins went 16-of-27 for 167 yards and 2 TDs, while Tyson Alleman ran for 113 yards. Tyken Carlisle led the defense with 9 tackles and an interception.
Sugar-Salem 35, Snake River 0 The Panthers (0-2) were held to just 71 yards of total offense in Friday’s home opener. The result was their fourth straight 0-2 start. Zed Hancock and Danny Driscoll each ran for 35 yards as QB Colt Baron struggled to complete a single pass. Snake River finished -2 in turnover margin.
Box Elder (UT) 31, Highland 19 The Rams (0-2) got 234 passing yards and two touchdowns from QB Jacob Vincent and three scores from Idaho State commit Cedric Mitchell, but it still wasn’t enough Friday night at the Rocky Mountain Rumble inside the ICCU Dome. Two interceptions from Vincent and giving up 304 yards on the ground alone proved costly in the first 0-2 start in four years.
Ririe 32, Soda Springs 20 James Poole’s debut for the Cardinals (0-1) didn’t exactly go as planned Friday night at home. Multiple self-inflicted penalties and a 24-6 deficit in a weather-delayed first half proved too much to overcome. QB Makiah Browning went 20-of-29 for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns, finding Blake Maughan (7 catches, 84 yards, 1 TD) and Zayden Garbett (5 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD) for the scores. The Cardinals finished with 339 total yards (250 passing, 89 rushing).
Oakley 30, Grace 26 The Grizzlies (1-1) got 243 yards passing and 3 TDs from Kade Kimball, with Carter Mecham catching 5 for 147 yards, but a late push wasn’t enough in Friday’s home loss.
Melba 51, Marsh Valley 0 The Eagles (0-2) suffered their worst loss in three years in Friday’s lopsided road defeat.
Hillcrest 32, Pocatello 7 The Thunder (0-1) have now lost their last seven games dating back to last season after being overwhelmed by the reigning state runner-up Knights, who’ve played in three straight state title games. They were carved up on the ground to the tune of 231 yards.
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