Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Most Valuable Player Sponsored by the Bengal Athletic Booster Club: Malik Porter, jr.
Notes: Averaged 11.9 points per game and 13.6 ppg in conference play. ... Shot 55.7% from the field and 57.0% in conference play. ... Averaged 5.2 rebounds. ... Scored in doubles figures in 13 of the final 15 games of the season. ... Had a career-high 31 points against Sacramento State. ... Scored 20 points or more in seven of the final 12 games.
Coach's comment: "Malik Porter really came on late for us in the year. As he got comfortable, he really provided us with some interior scoring. We are looking forward to a big senior year from Malik." -- Head coach Ryan Looney
Captain's Award Sponsored by Pauline Thiros: Jared Stutzman, sr.
Notes: Played 30.5 minutes per game. ... Averaged 10.5 points per game. ... Made 80.2% of his free throws. ... Scored in double figures in seven of the final eight games. ... Had a season-high 21 points at Washington State. ... Finished sixth in ISU's career record book in 3-pointers made (160), seventh in 3s attempted (377) and third in 3-point percentage (42.4).
Coach's comment: "Jared Stutzman was our most experienced player this past season. His work ethic early in the year dictated that he needed to be our captain. We are grateful for the impact he made." -- Head coach Ryan Looney
Most Inspirational Player Sponsored by Platinum Directional Drilling: Chidi Udengwu, sr.
Notes: Shot 45.3% from the field. ... Played 21.2 minutes per game. ... Averaged 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds per game. ... Had a career-high 14 points against Northern Colorado and a career-high 12 rebounds against West Coast Baptist.
Coach's comment: "Chidi Udengwu was our most vocal player from the start of the year to finish. We could count on him to have great energy every day. It was a joy to coach him." -- Head coach Ryan Looney
Most Improved Player Sponsored by Joel Moersch: Austin Smellie, so.
Bengal of the Year Sponsored by TanaBell Health Services: Austin Smellie, so.
Notes: Played 27.7 minutes per game. ... Averaged 8.8 points and shot 45.6% from the field. ... Scored in double figures in six of final eight games. ... Scored 16 points in the Big Sky tournament win over Northern Arizona. ... Scored a career-high 21 points in a win over Idaho. ... Had a career-high nine assists against NAU.
Coach's comment: "Austin was our most coachable and consistent player. His daily work habits have allowed him to improve at a rapid pace. We are excited about his future in our program." -- Head coach Ryan Looney
