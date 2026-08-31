Timing is everything — especially when it comes to injuries.
The Idaho State men's basketball team lost transfer point guard Jeremiah Dorsey to a leg injury just six minutes into the team's three-game exhibition trip to Canada last month. But Idaho State coach Ryan Looney was able to squeeze another point guard onto the roster just as school was starting last week.
Aden Goffe, a 5-foot-10 guard who played at Division III Elms College in Massachusetts, will take Dorsey's spot on the ISU roster. Each team is allowed no more than 15 players on the roster, but ISU was able to use a medical exemption to replace Dorsey with Goffe.
"Aden Goffe is a tough kid," Looney said. "He can really defend and rebound. It's a minor setback for Jeremiah, but he will come back (next season) and be great."
Idaho State started MaCarhy Morris, a transfer from Concordia-Irvine, at point guard during the three games the Bengals played against Canadian colleges. He averaged just over 10 points a game in those three contests.
Dorsey, meanwhile, came off the bench and played just six minutes in the first game of the series before injuring his leg.
True freshman McKae Amundsen got minutes as Morris' backup after Dorsey's injury, but Looney would like more experience behind Morris when the regular season begins. Goffe averaged 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in seven games for the Division III Blazers last year, before suffering an injury of his own. He was one of the leading scorers in the nation in Division III when he went down with the leg injury.
A native of New Haven, Connecticut, Goffe averaged 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 23 games as a junior at Elms College.
Dorsey, a 5-foot-11 junior from Queens, New York, transferred to ISU from Thomas Jefferson University, a Division II school in Philadelphia, in the offseason. He averaged 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists last year.
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