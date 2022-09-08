Pocatello football Ryken Echo Hawk

Pocatello sophomore running back Ryken Echo Hawk carries the ball against Bishop Kelly last season.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Dre Contreras admits he felt nervous. When he took the field last week in Nampa, ready to guide his Pocatello team through its first drive against Ridgevue, he felt a little uncomfortable. He had broken his leg several months earlier, which kept him on the shelf most of the summer, and he hadn’t played in a game since last fall.

Even Poky coach Dave Spillett wasn’t sure if Contreras should play. Spillett knew Contreras was all but ready, but in his head, he went back and forth. Should I start him this week? Or should I wait till next week? Contreras was medically cleared, so it was up to his coaches at this point.

Pocatello High School field

A rendering of the Pocatello High School Stadium at Lookout Field's turf field.
Pocatello Football Krue Hales

Pocatello defensive back Krue Hales (4) tackles a Bishop Kelly receiver last season.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.