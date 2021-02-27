Editor’s Note: This story is the first in a three-part Idaho State Journal series titled Fields of Change. The series chronicles the past, present and future of School District 25’s athletic facilities. The second part of the series will run in Wednesday’s newspaper and the conclusion will be published in next Sunday’s print edition.
POCATELLO — The mockups still sit tidily in a manila folder on Travis Bell’s desk.
The Highland High School athletic director smiles as the documents slide across his wooden workspace and tilts forward in his chair when foreign eyes peer at the renderings.
It’s like he’s watching someone brush through old family photo albums. The memories and satisfaction rush back.
The folder houses a number of colored photos. Each depicts a new angle of a red barnyard-looking structure that feels straight out of a Nickelodeon kids’ show. Its only distinct feature is the logo that reads “Connections Credit Union.”
The structure was supposed to be an all-encompassing building on the concourse of Highland’s football venue, Iron Horse Stadium. It was a proposed facility that would have a press box, concession stand and restrooms. Nothing too grandiose, but a structure that would have allowed the school to host varsity football games and provide a better setting for its marching band.
It would also, Highland administrators hoped, ignite a slew of renovations to help their school match up facility-wise with other 5A programs in Idaho and allow the school to finally make decent funds on Friday nights.
None of that has yet come to fruition. The proposal brought about more headaches than hard hats.
It began as a passion project from Highland’s administration, gained steam with a more than $250,000 proposed donation from the Pocatello-based Connections Credit Union, led to strife between Highland and District 25 officials, brought into question private funding for district facilities and, after it was nixed, left the school footing a $30,000 bill for engineering work.
So, for now, Bell is simply forced to keep the folder handy.
It still occupies real estate on his desk in the hope that it will be put to use. That, after waiting too long, Bell will finally be able to see Iron Horse Stadium become the home of Rams’ football. That effort has proved to be more challenging than he expected.
Because Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools played their varsity football games at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena, District 25 never felt the immediate need to revamp its athletic facilities. The pandemic forced Pocatello’s high schools out of the dome and shined a light on the district’s lack of foresight into upgrading its athletic venues.
It has since ignited those renovations but there are concerns about ISU’s reaction as the district’s high schools move toward playing football games on their own fields.
Information spreads fast in Pocatello. Or, in this case, disinformation. Gossip around the Gate City about the hiccups with Connections’ donation to Highland sparked conspiracy-like explanations equipped with tales of missteps and inept leaders and what really happened.
Over the course of reporting this story, inquiries with several people at Highland, Pocatello and Century high schools evolved into a mystery about why Highland never accepted or applied the donation of more than $250,000 from Connections to renovate Iron Horse Stadium and why the Rams, at least until the pandemic of 2020, were still playing their home football games at Holt Arena, a District 25 tradition that began soon after the innovative dome opened in 1970.
“That’s why I’m doing this,” Bell said about his decision to discuss the matter with the Idaho State Journal. “I’ve seen all these rumors out there.”
***
On Fridays in the fall, the white wood of Holt Arena oozed something that towns across the nation work to manufacture. People in small, tight-knit communities are eager to prove the place they call home is different from all the rest. Those in the Gate City never had trouble finding their evidence.
They’d pick out the elderly couple or the white-haired buddies sitting in the back rows of the dome. The ones who don’t have any kids playing, who don’t even really care about who wins the high school football doubleheaders. They’d just been coming to Holt so long, no one thought of stopping. Because at some point, spending a few hours out of the cold watching the city’s youth play football became a tradition.
But despite becoming a community-builder, Holt Arena was an effective blockade on Century, Highland and Pocatello making money on their varsity football games, often the biggest funding source for high school athletic departments.
When playing at Holt, the schools had to rent the venue every week, split the gate equally among the teams playing and pay for maintenance.
Worst of all, because ISU kept all the profits from food and beverage sales at Holt instead of that revenue going to the home team’s school, School District 25’s high schools lost out on thousands of dollars every week.
“The rental cost for a high school football doubleheader is $2,250 plus direct event costs, which includes ticket cashiers, ticket takers, ushers, security and custodial/clean up,” ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said in an email. “Cost for a single game is $1,250 plus those direct event costs. The agreement with (School District 25) is negotiated annually.”
If it weren’t a stacked doubleheader against other local teams — which ensured a packed house — high school football games at Holt have often been money losers. Pocatello High School Athletic Director Robert Parker remembers games when so few tickets were sold that Poky had to write a check to ISU at the end of the night.
Bell noted that in the past Highland has made about $11,000 annually when playing at Holt. If the Rams suited up at Iron Horse with the capacity crowds allowed to enter, “I think we’d more than double what we make off Holt,” Bell said. “And that’s a low (estimate).”
Revenue generated from varsity football gate and concessions are often the lifeblood of a high school athletic department’s budget. Money made off Friday night football doesn’t just stay with the football team, though, it trickles down to different teams and programs throughout the school. In other words, the more money a high school earns at football games, the more opportunities it can provide its students, the more it can lower athletic fees, the more tournaments it can attend, the more jerseys it can buy, the more money it can put into student clubs lacking funds.
It’s those reasons that have so many inside District 25 eager to leave Holt Arena. Not solely to bolster the football programs at the district’s three high schools, but because they know what extra cash could mean for every team and club at those schools.
District 25’s leaders understood this conundrum but, until recently, felt the district’s relationship with ISU was too great to disrupt, arguing the experience kids in District 25 received by playing in an indoor Division I football complex outweighed the revenue lost along the way.
“It’s not about money to us, completely. It’s truly about partnerships and ISU is more of a partner with us academically. We use their pool for our swim team,” District 25 Athletic Director Tonya Wilkes said. “There’s just so much more to it. That’s a relationship where I want to sit down at a table with them and feel comfortable on both ends.”
District 25 spokeswoman Courtney Fisher noted the district is a “feeder” into ISU and that the university is “second-to-none” in terms of educational partners. That relationship, Fisher said, extends to athletics.
When asked if the district’s high schools not playing at Holt Arena could possibly fracture that partnership, Fisher said: “No, but we just want to keep that relationship strong.”
Highland tried to move on from Holt Arena in 2018. It wanted to play its varsity games at Iron Horse Stadium. It wanted to make Highland High School the epicenter for that Friday night fervor. It wanted to keep those gate and concession funds that could open up more opportunities and experiences for its students.
***
Years of trust built in Holt Arena created a Catch-22 for the coaches and athletic directors in District 25 who thought about playing varsity home games someplace else. Perhaps they wanted to host Friday night football games outside of the dome, but because of the decades-long tradition of contests at Holt, there were no feasible District 25 facilities to move into.
“I think it goes without saying, our facilities in this district are sub-par compared to other schools of similar sizes,” Century football coach Travis Hobson said. “No one is cracking the code by dropping that nugget on you.”
At the district championship this past year, the Highland girls soccer team had to move its game location an hour before kickoff because there were troubles with the sprinkler system at the Bannock County soccer fields the Rams use as their home field. Century’s football field should be deemed a safety hazard with the way the field dips just past the sidelines. And why is it a plateau? Because obsidian rock was coming through the original field and scraping the knees and elbows of the Diamondbacks. Every baseball coach in the district rolls their eyes at all three schools sharing Halliwell Park for games and practices. Pocatello High doesn’t have enough grass around its campus to interest a dog. And many people complained that Highland’s basketball court — the one installed this past summer — already has numerous dead spots, or hollow areas in the hardwood that will stop a bouncing ball from rising as it should.
“We forgot about all these things we had to do because of ISU,” District 25 Board of Trustees Chairman Dave Mattson said. “Shame on us.”
Holt Arena was a safety net that halted forward-thinking. Highland’s coaches wanted to change that.
A few years ago, Highland Principal Brad Wallace read the book, “Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us,” by Daniel H. Pink. It provides examples of big companies like Google and FedEx allowing their employees to create passion projects.
During Highland’s professional development sessions, Wallace allotted time for groups of his school’s teachers to pursue their passion projects. One faction of science teachers banded together to create a microscope that one can stare into and view the lens of their eye.
A number of Highland’s coaches had a different idea. They wanted to upgrade Iron Horse Stadium and transform it into a viable high school athletics venue on par with other 5A stadiums across Idaho.
“(We) said, ‘The coolest thing would be finishing that stadium and putting a press box, concessions, ticket booths, bathrooms and making it a viable field so if you wanted to play varsity (football) games there, you could,’” Highland football coach Gino Mariani said.
The first proposal was grand. Highland wanted an indoor fieldhouse that could house spring sports like baseball, softball, track and tennis — sports that don’t have places to practice in the winter. It was going to cost $1.5 million to $2 million and District 25 Superintendent Douglas Howell said, “No way,” according to Wallace.
Highland came up with another idea to create one massive district stadium on its own campus for all three high schools to share, but that was shot down by Century and Pocatello.
Highland decided to take a step back. Wallace and Bell had long-term visions of what the Rams’ facilities could be. Part of that included the renovations to Iron Horse Stadium to build a press box, concessions, bathrooms and locker rooms.
So in the fall of 2018, they moved their efforts toward constructing the press box after the fieldhouse idea was rejected because of cost.
With district administrators and Mattson in the room, Wallace asked for permission to move forward with the project and informed them of his long-term plan and a desire to create a hybrid model for varsity football, he said, where Highland could play its games at Iron Horse before moving into Holt Arena when winter weather arrived.
“In that meeting, they said yes. So then we started to move forward,” Wallace said. “My understanding was (the approval meant), ‘Yes, let’s build this with this vision that we can play there.’ We also pitched it, like, either way, it will bring ISU to the table where we can have a conversation. Now we would have leverage. That was our thinking. Like if we come in and say, ‘Hey, can you give us a better deal on Holt Arena, we don’t want to leave it. But if you don’t, we will leave it.’”
Despite Wallace’s efforts, the district’s high schools continued playing their varsity football games at Holt until the pandemic caused ISU to turn them away, forcing the district to confront its lack of athletic facilities head-on.
The situation reached a potential watershed moment on Feb. 19 of this year when the district announced that it would start discussions with ISU within the next month about Highland, Century and Pocatello playing some of their home football games away from Holt.
In a written statement that accompanied the announcement, Howell, the district superintendent, said, “As a district, we have nothing but gratitude for our partnership with Idaho State University and the annual use of its premier Division I facilities. We’ve crowned many state champions in Holt Arena and other University facilities.”
Howell continued, “There is little that compares to the energy created by our youth competing in collegiate-level facilities in front of their parents and fans. Being able to host varsity events in high-quality, district-owned venues is an exciting step forward for us and we are hopeful that our future holds a blend of the best of both worlds.”