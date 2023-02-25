At Saturday's state wrestling finals, Blackfoot finished fourth in 4A, and Highland finished fifth in Class 5A.

The Rams saw one wrestler earn an individual state title, Sawyer Anderson, who captured a championship at the 98-pound weight class. Senior Eli Anderton reached the semifinals of the 220-pound bracket.

 

