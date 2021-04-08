GOLF
GATE CITY INVITATIONAL
At Highland Golf Course, the Rams performed well at their home tournament. Highland’s boys team finished first with a combined score of 324 while the girls squad carded a 389 and placed second.
Senior Dawson Moon took home individual gold after shooting a 77 in windy conditions. Owen Wilde (81), Mason Day (82) and Bryson Schwartz (84) all broke 90 for the Rams.
On the girls side, Highland’s Brooke McMinn (90) carded the second-best individual score of the day, shooting one of only five rounds in double figures. Two others came from her Ram teammates after Jayci Frasure shot a 96 and Lilly Merrill came through with a 97.
Elsewhere in the tournament, Snake River senior Noah Watt tied for second with an impressive round of 79. American Falls senior Logan Mills, who recently signed with Southwestern Oregon CC, shot an 88. And two Bear Lake golfers – J.T. Slivinski (86) and Nate Matthews (89) – broke 90.
Other local golfers who broke 120 in the girls field included American Falls’ Hali Hepworth, Kendal Hopkins (113) and Bremlie Jacobson (118) of Soda Springs, Aberdeen’s Vanessa Wahlen (119) along with Shayla Preston (108) and Lydia Johnson of Bear Lake.
BASEBALL
HIGHLAND 12, MADISON 2 (5)
At Madison, Highland completed the three-game sweep of Madison with a 12-2 victory on Thursday.
Pitcher Scott Baker was fantastic on the mound, striking out seven while giving up five hits and two earned runs in five innings of work.
Offensively, Baker, Braeden Kelly and Colton Sneddon all recorded two hits and two RBI, propelling the Rams to a great start to district play.
Highland (7-5, 3-0 5A District 5-6) plays at Idaho Falls on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Highland 120 81X X — 12 10 0
Madison 020 00X X — 2 5 0
Highland — WP: Scott Baker. 2B: Colton Sneddon, Braeden Kelly.
Madison — LP: Isaac Walker.
BLACKFOOT 10, HILLCREST 9
At Blackfoot, the Broncos used a six-run sixth inning to propel them to a 10-9 over Hillcrest.
After a marvelous start from Canyon Dahle, who struck out eight and didn’t allow an earned run in five innings, Hillcrest’s bats started coming alive in the sixth.
It put up three runs and took a lead. But Blackfoot responded with a half-dozen runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run home run by Stryker Wood.
Blackfoot (8-3) plays a doubleheader at Hillcrest on Friday.
Hillcrest 100 103 4 — 9 11 4
Blackfoot 001 306 X — 10 9 6
Hillcrest — LP: Wade Capson. 3B: CJ Chastain. 2B: Hunter Peterson.
Blackfoot — WP: Ryan Steidley. HR: Stryker Wood. 2B: Eli Hayes, Tyler Vance.
DECLO 21, SODA SPRINGS 1 (4)
At Glenns Ferry, Soda Springs struggled to contain Declo’s offense.
Brodie Lewis’ RBI double in the fourth got the Cardinals on the board.
Soda Springs (2-5) plays Rimrock at Glenns Ferry on Friday.
Soda Springs 000 1 — 1 2 2
Declo 434 (10) — 21 18 0
Soda Springs — LP: Dominic Gentry. 2B: Brodie Lewis.
Declo — WP: Tyler Palmer. 2B: Koby Zaharias, Tregan Zollinger, Kaden Ramsey, Derek Mathews. 3B: Zaharias, Mathews. HR: Dalton Powell, #26.
SOFTBALL
HIGHLAND 15, MADISON 10
At Madison, Highland built up a big lead before giving a fair amount of it away, but hung on to win a high-scoring showdown.
Jenna Kearns doubled, homered, walked three times and drove in four for the Rams. Starting pitcher Marissa Mauger also homered, a two-run blast that capped an eight-run top of the third and gave Highland an 11-1 lead.
The Rams led by as much as 15-1 before Madison, helped by six Highland errors, cut it back to 15-10. Mauger, who threw 156 pitches in a complete-game win, threw a scoreless seventh to end it. Only four of the 10 runs Mauger surrendered were earned.
Highland (6-2) hosts Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
PRESTON 18, SHELLEY 3 (4)
PRESTON 15, SHELLEY 0 (4)
At Preston, the Indians’ offense mashed its way to a pair of easy wins.
Megan Johnson hit three homers in the first game for Preston, driving in six. Jaycee Larson added five RBIs.
Vanessa Griffeth, who also went deep in the first game, added two more roundtrippers in the second game to match Johnson with three homers on the day.
“It was a fun day for our offense,” Preston coach Larry Morrison said. “We had seven home runs and between both games we scored 33 runs. Which is always good confidence for the team.”
Griffeth, winning pitcher Kendall Keller and No. 9 hitter Khloe Hobson each had three RBIs in the nightcap. Keller struck out five and gave up two hits in four shutout innings.
Preston (5-2) hosts Pocatello in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Highland 218 400 0 — 15 16 6
Madison 010 261 0 — 10 11 3
Highland — WP: Marissa Mauger. 2B: Jenna Kearns, Emily Kendall. HR: Kearns, Mauger.
Madison — LP: Brooke Stoeber. 2B: Ashlee Dredge, Breilee Barney.
Shelley 001 2 — 3 6 0
Preston 328 5 — 18 13 1
Shelley — LP: McDermott. 2B: Wattennarger.
Preston — WP: Charly Bair. 2B: Rorie Hansen, Jaycee Larson 2. HR: Dru Despain, Vanessa Griffeth, Megan Johnson 3.
Shelley 000 0 — 0 2 1
Preston 823 2 — 15 15 1
Shelley — LP: Hillman.
Preston — WP: Kendall Keller. 2B: Vanessa Griffeth, Megan Johnson 2, Kendall Keller 2, Shandee Parker. HR: Griffeth 2.