BASEBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 16, HIGHLAND 9
EAGLE 3, HIGHLAND 2
At Rocky Mountain, Highland lost two games in differing fashions, as the Rams couldn’t stop Rocky Mountain from scoring and then couldn’t score themselves against Eagle.
Scott Baker and Easton Eddie drove in three runs apiece against Rocky Mountain, but the Grizzlies put up two separate six-run innings to pull away.
Jaxon Christensen then threw five strong innings in the nightcap, but Eagle touched the Highland starter for three runs in the second. The Rams could only manage solitary runs in the second and fourth innings.
Eddie had a home run among his two hits against Eagle.
Highland (5-5) hosts Bonneville on Friday.
CENTURY 14, RIGBY 3 (5)
At Bishop Kelly, Century exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth to turn a close game into a mercy-rule win against Rigby.
Deakon Blackhawk was 4 for 4 with a triple, drove in two runs and scored three. Elias Blackhawk added three hits and three runs, and also got the win on the mound.
Century (2-4-1) plays a doubleheader at Jerome on Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, POCATELLO 5
At Caldwell, one bad inning sunk Pocatello as Mountain View put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“We had a rough half-inning that we will learn from,” Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said. “All in all, a good weekend. The pitchers only allowed three earned runs all weekend. Keep doing that and we’ll be in every game.”
Indeed, only one of the seven runs Indians starter Brody Burch gave up Saturday were earned. Kaden Knowles doubled three times and drove in four for Pocatello.
The Indians (3-6-2) host Blackfoot on Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT 13, VALLIVUE 0 (5)
At Vallivue, Dax Whitney and Ryan Reynolds combined on a two-hit shutout.
Whitney struck out eight in four strong innings. Reynolds threw a clean inning to finish it.
Mekhi Sandoval doubled and drove in three for the Broncos.
Blackfoot (4-2) plays at Pocatello on Wednesday.
MARSH VALLEY 10, MOUNTAIN HOME 0 (5)
At Nampa, Payton Howe gave up just one hit and struck out nine in a five-inning complete game.
Andrew Anderson led the Eagles with three hits.
Marsh Valley (7-0) plays at South Fremont on Wednesday.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 16, HIGHLAND 9
Highland 003 410 1 — 9 10 3
Rocky Mountain 060 361 x — 16 12 1
Highland — LP: Ryan Foltz.
EAGLE 3, HIGHLAND 2
Highland 010 100 0 — 2 7 0
Eagle 030 000 x — 3 6 1
Highland — LP: Jaxon Christensen. HR: Easton Eddie.
CENTURY 14, RIGBY 3 (5)
Rigby 011 01 — 3 3 1
Century 201 (11)x — 14 13 5
Rigby — LP: Southoff. 2B: Southoff.
Century — WP: Elias Blackhawk. 2B: Caden McCurdy. 3B: Deakon Blackhawk.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, POCATELLO 5
Pocatello 100 030 1 — 5 9 5
Mountain View 200 005 x — 7 8 1
Pocatello — LP: Brody Burch. 2B: Kaden Knowles 3, Zac Park.
BLACKFOOT 13, VALLIVUE 0 (5)
Blackfoot 801 40 — 13 11 0
Vallivue 000 00 — 0 2 3
Blackfoot — WP: Dax Whitney. 2B: Jaxon Grimmett, Mekhi Sandoval.
Vallivue — LP: Deminbrun.